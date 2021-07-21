Beach handball | The Norwegian Beach Handball team is sanctioned for not wearing a bikini

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has fined the Norwegian team for playing the European Beach Handball Championship with a short tights instead of doing it with the regulation bikini, in the match against Spain for third place in the competition played in Varna (Bulgaria), considering it as’inappropriate clothing‘for not being authorized by the regulation.

The EHF disciplinary commission imposed a fine of 1,500 euros to the Scandinavian side who faced the bronze medal match in shorts despite EHF warnings. The current regulations oblige players to wear a bikini and that the bottom part “does not have more than ten centimeters on the sides.”

The Norwegian Federation, NHF, pointed out to various media that a team’s clothing should be of “free choice within a standardized framework” and that the important thing “is that athletes feel comfortable.” NHF broadcast the back their players. “We are very proud of these girls who during the European championship raised their voices and said enough. We support and support them and together we will fight to change the rules of clothing.

“Such a vision male chauvinist belongs to another era, “said a Norwegian newspaper while the Norwegian Minister of Culture Abib rajaHe noted on Twitter that the decision of the sports body “is completely ridiculous. A change of attitude is needed in the conservative and macho world of sports.”

Before the tournament, Norway solicitous the authorization to play with ‘shorts’ to the EHF that already warned of the possibility of a sanction for what qualifies as “case of inappropriate dress“The Norwegian Federation, for its part, announced that it would take over the fine if its team was punished.

“The Disciplinary Commission of the European Beach Handball Championship 2021 dealt with an issue of inappropriate clothing. In the bronze medal match against Spain, the Norwegian team played with shorts that are not authorized by the defined Athlete Uniform Regulations. in the EHF Beach Handball rules. The Disciplinary Commission decided to impose a fine of 150 euros per player, that is, a total of 1,500, “the EHF officially justified.

