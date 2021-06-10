Beach community becomes the epicenter of bitcoin in El Salvador

THE SAVIOR

The community of El Zonte on the coast of El Salvador, where surfing is breathed, became the epicenter of bitcoin as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, even before the country will regulate the use of that cryptocurrency.

At the foot of rocky mountains, 56 kms southwest of San Salvador on the Pacific Ocean coast in the department of La Libertad, El Zonte is a place where surfers find the best beaches to practice this sport.

For two years, the best known of cryptocurrencies or virtual currencies has been used by many in that community for commercial transactions or to pay for basic services such as water or energy.

That was before President Nayib Bukele announced last week that he would present to Congress a bill to regulate the use of bitcoin in the country, a bill that was approved on Wednesday.

– Driven by the pandemic –

We accept bitcoins, “reads a sign in front of a local business.

It has had a good experience. We started out that we didn’t know anything about it, “Celina Fuentes, a worker at the small dining room and store in El Zonte, told ..

The woman said that the covid-19 pandemic pushed them to make the decision to use bitcoin, because many people could not go out to buy or go to banks for cash due to the quarantine. And cryptocurrency was the solution.

The bitcoin business has turned out super well, there have been gains when the currency has been in high value and they were quite a lot of gains! Now that you are [con el valor] The currency is still being used a little under, as the experience has seemed good to us, “Fuentes said.

– Dollar or bitcoin –

It was an inhabitant of El Zonte who had the initiative to appeal to bitcoin and every day more users are added, some for business, others to manage their personal accounts, receive a salary, and others out of mere curiosity.

Hamer Valenzuela, who works as a bricklayer in the town, assures that he has little time to use bitcoin, but despite this he has found “all good.”

The currency generates profits. Easy to adapt. (…) Personally, I am no longer interested in the dollar (ndlr: the currency used in the dollarized Salvadoran economy). I don’t have money in my wallet and I’m interested in whether the currency goes up or down, “Valenzuela explained to ., while drinking from a soda can that he bought -with bitcoin- at the” Mamá Rosa “store where Fuentes works.

In El Zonte, where Most of the Bitcoin users are young and foreigners who have set up small businesses, there is an ATM where people can access the cryptocurrency.

The place, no more than eight square meters, has become crowded by people who open accounts in bitcoin.

I was struck by having a virtual currency, “the informal merchant José Rafael Morales told ., who traveled about 110 km to El Zonte from the city of Ilobasco precisely to get bitcoins.

The first time I have invested in bitcoin since the president announced “its legal tender, Morales said after introducing the ATM $ 600 to convert to this cryptocurrency.

The Congress of El Salvador approved the “Bitcóin law”, making this Central American nation the first to adopt a cryptocurrency with which it seeks to boost its economy, a measure that according to President Bukele makes “history.”

Since the president announced the law, daily transactions at the bitcoin ATM in El Zonte went from an average of three to twenty-five, explains a young woman in charge of guiding users.

Since the president’s news about bitcoin, many people have come to make transactions, learn about the cryptocurrency. Before many, many people did not come, “Jessica Véliz told ..

