Bea Retamal is unfaithful to her boyfriend with Dani G, her partner in ‘Solo / a’: “I just messed it up brown”

Bea Retamal, winner of GH 17, got carried away this weekend in Only to, the reality in which he participates with Dani G, single from The island of temptations 2. So much so that the Valencian kissed the young man, causing her boyfriend to intervene by phone with an attack of jealousy.

The extenter and the ex-contestant of Survivors they did not know each other before entering the Mediaset space. Nevertheless, the sparks between them jumped shortly after starting the coexistence, as they quickly went from fooling around to passion.

Cameras on the show captured both contestants kissing on the same bed. “I’m doing what comes out of me, but I just screwed it up” and “I’m going to collect my things from Valencia before they set fire to it” were some of the statements of the young woman, aware of her actions.

Retamal’s boyfriend was very upset after seeing the images. “To do this to me here we could have gone to The island of temptations together “, he reproached him, adding that he has no” shame “: “You already have what you wanted, controversy and being on television.”

“I do not care what you think, as if you are going whores tonight, ours was already dead, If I had been fine with you, I wouldn’t have done it, “Retamal replied.