Bea Retamal and Dani leave the ‘Solos’ floor after a wedding and give way to another new couple of contestants

Sparks have jumped in the apartment of Solos, but because the fuse of love between Bea Retamal and Dani has been lit. The winner of GH 17 entered the Mitele Plus reality show with a boyfriend, but after several kisses, edredoning and a call with her ex, now the contestant couple is a sentimental couple.

The Valencian left her boyfriend on the phone and live after dedicating the occasional insult, which allowed her partner and her to unleash their passion freely.

But now, they have decided to take their love further and Dani, who rose to fame for being the bachelor who dazzled Marta in The Island of Temptations 2, and Bea have decided get married in the apartment of Solos.

The ceremony will be this tuesday at 7 pm and it will be officiated live by “someone very special”, as revealed by the reality show. But, after the link, the couple will have to live their first days as a marriage outside the apartment and make way for a new pair of contestants.

This Tuesday during the program Survivors: No Man’s Land the first of the new tenants will be known, who will enter Solos on Wednesday. Both the contestant and the spectators will then meet the second contestant. Will they live a love story like Bea and Dani’s?