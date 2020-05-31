Be very careful if they ask for your Personal Identification Number (PIN) to pay by card in shops that have the sales floor closed. Even in times of a pandemic it is not worth risking your data. Read: EU-China tensions could affect Chinese students

Some businesses in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area close their doors at night, and serve customers through a window, asking those who wish to pay by card to deliver it to the cashier and give them the PIN to collect from them. A practice that could be extended due to the health contingency, in which access to stores should be limited to one person for every seven meters.

Many shops have a mobile terminal, ask for them

The problem is that those who accept expose themselves to being victims of fraud, because the NIP is equivalent to an access key to the credit or debit card, explains the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

“That person who has both the numbering (of the card) and the PIN can make the number of purchases and at the moment the PIN of the user is typed, it is as if they are recognizing that charge (). It is extremely dangerous, they are opening the wallet so that you can obtain or make purchases as if they were “said José Antonio Mejía, Head of the Condusef User Service Unit.

This complicates making a claim with the bank or Condusef itself to mark such charges as unrecognized. Therefore, he urged cardholders to share it under no circumstances.

He added that even without giving the PIN, losing sight of the card is a risk because with the front numbering, the expiration date and the security code that comes on the back of the plastic they can clone it.

If you lose sight of your card, with a photograph, with that they have to make purchases “he warned.

He stressed that most of the shops already have mobile terminals, so there is no justification for not allowing the user to enter the card himself and type the PIN.

Additionally, they could face penalties if they misuse their customers’ plastics.

“The banks when they see that they are doing some kind of illegal practice, because the banks say that they should not share that data, because they can take some type of sanction against those institutions,” he said.

