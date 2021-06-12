BE: the RFEF’s discomfort with the environment of Sergio Ramos

The Spanish Football Federation is not happy with the behavior of Sergio Ramos’ environment In recent days in which the positives for Covid-19 have opened the possibility of calling more footballers to join the concentration of the team, according to Cadena SER.

In Sports Carousel, Antón Meana explained that there is some discomfort in the Federation with the behavior of Sergio Ramos due to the noise generated by his environment regarding his absence from the list of 26 offered at first and also for its non-inclusion within the parallel bubble as a possible substitute for Busquets or Diego Llorente, who tested positive at the time, left the concentration and has already returned to train this Saturday afternoon normally .

As a result of these events, according to Cadena SER, the Federation considers it a success not to have brought Sergio Ramos. At first, it was understood that it was hard news for both the player, the group and the fans, but after what happened, even people from the Federation who had not just shared the decision, have assumed that it was the most correct. In addition, they add, that in the Federation it is considered that having introduced Ramos into the group dynamics would have been “unsustainable” because the pressure would have increased if he had not played to do so.

Even so, they affirm that this anger will not have a sporting price for Sergio Ramos. Luis Enrique will have no problem pulling him if he considers it necessary in the next international break and will continue to count on him if he considers it necessary. They emphasize in Cadena SER itself, that the anger is not with the player himself. The radio station, through the journalist Javier Herráez, reports Ramos and Luis Enrique have had two conversations before the list. The first of them, in person, on May 9 (15 days before giving the list to the Euro) in the Álfredo Di Stéfano box. What was discussed there, Ramos understands that “he is going to go to the Eurocup”. The second talk was before the call. A phone call. Sergio receives the explanations from Luis Enrique but does not understand his absence from the list and is “very hurt”. Carrusel Deportivo highlights that in the surroundings of Ramos tThe position taken by the sports director of the Federation José Francisco Molina has not liked much either.. They believe that he also influenced that Ramos was not finally on the list.

Ramos recovers on his vacation

Sergio Ramos is recovering from his injury during his vacation. The center-back, who is also awaiting his renewal or not with Real Madrid, with whom he ends his contract in a matter of weeks, is enjoying a break. Ramos was active during this weekend on his social networks where he could be seen enjoying the two semifinals of Roland Garros played this Friday that ended with victory for Tsitispas and Djokovic, who left Nadal out.