be the ideal choice for a budget PC that does not give up games

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 microprocessor family continues to expand. This company confirmed long ago that its first PC APUs deployed about Zen 3 microarchitecture they would arrive in the middle of 2021. And, finally, they are here. Well, we still can’t get hold of them, but in a few weeks they will land in stores as long as the semiconductor crisis does not prevent it.

As many of you already know, an APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) is an advanced integrated circuit that brings together the logic of a microprocessor and a graphics processor, among other elements. Integrating a CPU and a GPU in a single package, of course, allows us do without a dedicated graphics card, so it is an ideal solution for those teams in which it is necessary to keep the price under control.

However, this does not necessarily imply that we should give up an interesting graphical performance. In fact, this is precisely the trump card of these AMD APUs: they promise us high productivity on all fronts. On paper these chips are attractive to create content and office automation, but also to play. After all, the Radeon graphics logic that they incorporate is a derivative of the graphics hardware that we can currently find in the GPUs of this brand.

The Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G APUs, by the numbers

These are the two APUs that AMD has paid the most attention to during its Computex presentation. And they are also the first two of the Ryzen 5000 family to hit stores. The chip Ryzen 7 5700G It incorporates 8 cores, can simultaneously process 16 threads, reaches a maximum clock frequency of 4.6 GHz and incorporates 4 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache. Its graphical logic incorporates 8 computing units at 2 GHz, and has a TDP of 65 watts.

The APU Ryzen 5 5600G It incorporates 6 cores, can process up to 12 threads at the same time, is capable of working at a maximum clock frequency of 4.4 GHz and integrates 3 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache. Its graphical logic incorporates 7 computing units, runs at 1.9 GHz, and, like the Ryzen 7 5700G APU, has a TDP of 65 watts.

We will not know if the performance of these APUs is in line with what they promise us until we have a chance to analyze them in depth, but AMD has given us some clues about their graphics productivity. And they look good. According to its creators, the Ryzen 7 5700G APU offers us a sustained frame rate per second above 60 FPS at 1080p with a high graphic finish, features that are not bad at all, if they are really reliable, for a chip of this type.

AMD has confirmed that these two APUs will be available from next August 5 with a price of 359 dollars (293 euros approx.) for the chip Ryzen 7 5700G, and 259 dollars (211 euros approx.) for the APU Ryzen 5 5600G. Users know that these figures tend to fluctuate significantly when converting to euros, so these prices are only indicative.

