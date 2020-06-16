The man from Madrid has been awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

The path to success has not been easy, but it has come with effort

Carlos Sainz has been decorated today with the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The award that the Madrilenian has received is the recognition of more than 35 years of career full of success and perseverance. His secrets: humility and always giving an extra every day that passes.

The Princess of Asturias Foundation has awarded Carlos Sainz the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. This distinction of sporting merit is internationally recognized and an emblem in Spain. Also, a distinction for which Carlos has fought for many years.

After two crowns in the World Rally Championship and after harvesting his third Dakar Rally in 2020, Sainz has finally received the award that figures such as Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher have. The path to success has not been easy, but Carlos’ humility and effort have finally paid off.

“One of the qualities that an athlete must have is be humble and try to go in that day to day looking and trying to improve. The day you think you are a phenomenon, they give you all in the same cheek, “he said in statements to the streaming platform Dazn.

Now, his son Carlos is also pursuing his dreams in the world of motorsports. Sainz lives the adventure of his first-born in Formula 1 with enthusiasm and giving him the advice of a seasoned father figure in competition.

“But I, how could it be otherwise, happy to live his experience as a father now, not as a pilot; enjoying when things go well and trying, more and more in the distance, to help him where I can, “he explained.

It is not a secret that the relationship between the two has not been easy, especially in the early days of Carlos Sainz Jr. in sports. His father has always been very demanding and he does not hide that some of his thoughts and opinions may have bothered his son.

“The relationship between a father and a son is complicated And, as it could not be otherwise, it has been at times. I have also been a demanding father. ”

“I have had no problem saying things to him when I have not liked them or when he has not done it as I thought he had to do and he sometimes has not agreed or did not like it or did not agree with it” , Sainz has expressed to finish.

