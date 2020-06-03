Gone are the times when a child learned, basically, at school and at home. They have increasing access to devices connected to the internet and the network has become one more source of information and training for them. So, it is important that the little ones know how to use the web safely and confidently, avoiding deception and dangers.

This is precisely what Google’s ‘Be great on the Internet’ initiative aims for.

‘Be great on the Internet’ is an initiative by Google that seeks to help children explore the Internet safely and with confidence

Five basic principles and a game

To educate boys and girls in the good use of the internet it is imperative that parents are actively involved in the digital learning process. Even though their knowledge is limited and, almost at the same time as the little ones, they are learning how to function correctly on the net.

‘Be great on the Internet’ It has been developed by Mountain View in collaboration with Family Online Safety Institute, Internet Keep Safe Coalition and ConnectSafely and is based on five basic principles:

Be smart on the internet: Share –or publish– content carefully

Be cautious on the internet: Don’t fall for traps

Be strong on the internet: Keep your secrets

Be nice on the internet: It’s great to be friendly

Be brave on the internet: When you identify risks or threats, do not hesitate to consult with an adult

The first challenge on the protection of secrets that the game ‘Interland’ proposes.

These principles, dealt with more concretely, especially thinking of parents who should pass them on to their children, are available on the initiative’s home page and in a downloadable PDF.

Specifically to teach children to be great on the internet, Google has developed the Interland game. An online adventure through which minors can put into practice the lessons they have learned about being smart, cautious, strong, kind and brave online, sailing safely and overcoming the four proposed challenges.

