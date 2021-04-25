Be careful with the new strategy of the thieves to rob us in the car

Enlarge

ACD April 25, 2021

Using an inhibitor that prevents you from locking the car: This is the new technique of thieves to steal inside your car.

Police are warning of a new form of theft in cars that are currently being carried out by the friends of others.

The schools, in which the delivery or collection times of children are often chaotic, are the places that are being chosen by criminals to carry out their misdeeds.

According to the authorities, the thieves take advantage of the confusion in the delivery or collection of minors, as well as the high concentration of vehicles and people at those times, to carry out the robberies in parked cars.

An inhibitor and a clueless driver, basic ingredients

Smart keys are very vulnerable to thieves with knowledge of electronics and inhibitors like this one.

This, to date, was a place conducive to the performance of thieves, who took advantage of the aforementioned confusion to break the windows of the parked vehicles and get hold of the content that was inside the vehicles.

Now however criminals place frequency jammers in parking areas, so that when car owners actuate the automatic closing remotely, it is not activated and the cars are left open, without the drivers being aware of it, which greatly facilitates the task and quickly remove objects from the interior .

According to the Police, the criminals They place the inhibitors in bins, planters or elements that allow them to be camouflaged, all of them in areas close to the place where the vehicles are parked. Thus, they are left activated or one of the accomplices remains to do so at the time of delivery or collection of the children.

The authorities recommend that drivers make sure to close the doors and windows of their vehicle, do not leave the ignition keys in, Neither leave visible, nor hidden inside, objects, documents that may attract the attention of criminals and provoke their performance.

For now, only cases have been detected in Madrid and Valencia, but it is not ruled out that this type of robbery takes place in the rest of the country.