Be careful with the concept of your payments in Bizum, you could get into a big problem | Technology

Someone has used an ironic concept when issuing a payment for Bizum, and has gotten into a big mess with the bank and perhaps with the authorities.

The fast payment service of Bizum It is gaining more and more followers, especially among the young public, who see in the application a way to receive small payments quickly and easily, without having to resort to cash, something that is being tried to avoid in times of pandemic.

Although Bizum is going to limit the number of receptions of this type of payment, the truth is that an ordinary person who receives few payments per month will not have any difficulty, and young people will continue to enjoy a service that gives them a lot more security, while paying your friends more easily.

When we carry out a transaction through Bizum, when sending the payment, we can put a concept of the same so that the recipient knows the reason for the money he receives, for example to pay for a dinner, a product, part of the vacation or even “weapons for Syria”.

Greetings to Antonio from the CNI, who will be monitoring my account for two weeks pic.twitter.com/SC1UKPJqoB – Carri 🏌️ (@Dovrakk) May 27, 2021

A user on the social network Twitter has published a nice situation in which he has recriminated his friend for putting a concept on him that has gotten him into a big mess with the bank.

And is that this type of joke among young people is quite common, putting all kinds of ironic concepts when sending a payment through Bizum. But of course, when they have put you in the concept of Bizum “weapons for Syria”, the bank has to move tab.

Still do not benefit from the advantages of Bizum? We tell you what it is and how it is used and everything you need to know about this mobile payment platform.

Although this can be seen as a joke, there are issues that are prosecuted by law, and these types of concepts are controlled by both the banks and the authorities themselves. However, Bizum does not accept this type of payment, so the user could end up losing his account.

Surely the user has already explained to his bank that it was simply a joke, but it should be clarified that banks are obliged to inform the authorities about this type of transaction.

It is likely that everything has been a scare, but sometimes a joke can turn into a nightmare.