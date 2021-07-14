Be careful with medications in summer, they can react with the sun

07/14/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

During the summer months exposure to the sun is practically unavoidable. First because the hours of daylight increase and secondly because it is time for the beach, swimming pool, terrace, camping or outdoor sports.

And although we know that sun protection is always essential, we probably do not take into account that there are certain medications that can react when exposed to sunlight.

Chronic treatments, temporary diseases, involve the taking of drugs that when exposed or exposed while taking them to the sun, can have consequences.

Paula Mateos, pharmacist of the Technical Services of the General Council of Pharmacists, explains the first question that must be taken into account when talking about sun and medicines.

“First of all, says Mateos, let’s distinguish between photosensitive medicine and photosensitizing medicine”:

Photosensitive drugs are those drugs that are sensitive to light. That is to say, light can produce changes in its appearance, decrease its pharmacological activity or that its use cause adverse reactions.

«To avoid deterioration, they must be protected from light (both natural and artificial) and, therefore, they are usually presented in opaque containers, “says the pharmacist.

Photosensitizing drugs are those drugs that, combined with ultraviolet radiation, cause an abnormal skin reaction.

In order to be easily identifiable, on some occasions the pictogram indicating this is printed on their packaging.

Once this difference is clarified, it must be clear that Precautions must be taken when storing and transporting photosensitive medications.

Regarding medications photosensitizers they can Paula Mateos details that they can “cause two types of reactions: photo-toxic and photo-allergic.”

The most frequent reactions are phototoxic. “They are generally produced with photosensitizing drugs administered orally.”

They are reactions in which the immune system does not mediate and usually appear immediately after exposure to the sun. They usually occur in people exposed to high doses of the drug.

Photoallergic reactions are less common and are generally due to photosensitizing medications administered topically.

These reactions are always related to the immune system and their symptoms appear between 12 and 72 hours after exposure to the sun. They can appear with a patient exposure to low doses of the drug.

Normally, the phototoxic reaction produces lesions that have the appearance of exaggerated sunburn, with burning sensation and formation of microvesicles or hives.

“Instead, the photoallergic reaction it manifests itself in a similar way to contact dermatitis, with eczematous rash, edema and intense itching ”, the expert details.

Although the photoallergic reaction occurs on the surface exposed to the sun, over time it can spread to protected areas of the skin.

What are photosensitizing drugs

There are a lot of photosensitizing drugs. The pharmacist reviews some very common dispensing in the pharmacy:

Antidepressants (such as fluoxetine or paroxetine) Antihistamines (such as ebastine, loratadine, or cetirizine) Topical antihistamine creams such as diphenhydramine, used for mosquito bites Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories, such as ibuprofen Topicals such as oral Antihypertensive drugs such as enalapril, losartan or amlodipine Retinoids such as isotretinoin or retinoic acid Oral contraceptives Benzodiazepines

But in addition to the drugs themselves, “there are also cosmetic products, mainly with retinol or glycolic acid, which can produce photosensitivity reactions,” adds Mateos.

“In addition, it is interesting to remember that there are ingredients such as some colorants, perfumes or essences, lemon or lavender, which can also produce these types of reactions.

In any case, to avoid these photosensitivity reactions, the pharmacy expert gives us some recommendations to follow this summer:

Whenever possible, these medications should be taken at night. Always use sufficient sunscreen and with a high sun protection factor; renewing the application every 2 hours and after each bath, and avoid sun exposure between 12 and 16 hours.

Finally, and since we are not all experts in pharmacology, the General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists It has a BotPlus computer application that allows the consultation of all the necessary information on medicines.

This database, «not only always includes the aforementioned photosensility pictogram in the file of all photosensitizing drugs but also allows a free search of all these drugs by selecting in the« Warnings »section the feature« drug that it can cause a photosensitivity reaction ”, explains Mateos.