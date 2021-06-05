National teams



Be careful, they injure him! Madness for Neymar worried Brazil against Ecuador



June 4, 2021

The ‘canarinha’ attacker was expected at the hotel by dozens of children.

It was a moment between fun and scary, one of those attacks of emotion that are difficult to control and that puts the stars at risk.

Globoesporte captured the moment when the Brazil’s selection arrived in his bus to the concentration hotel while several boys circumvented the security scheme with a single objective: to hug Neymar.

The happiness was such that one of them made a hard entrance that made him fear that something had happened to him:

There was concern at the entrance of the hotel as the player complained of pain but there would be no risk for the duel this Friday against Ecuador for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The concerns now inside the team are different and go through the dissatisfaction of the stars with the realization of the America’s Cup in the country.