Be careful Luis Miguel, it seems that Patricia Manterola is upset

The second season of the series Luis Miguel has introduced new characters They represent real people who had more or less importance in the life of the Mexican singer, although on many occasions using more or less obvious ‘false names’.

Cristian Castro, for example, becomes fiction in Cris Valdes -the father in real life of the artist was the actor Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés- to play one of the protagonist’s musical rivals and a certain Paola Montero appears on the scene as his latest love interest, but no one has been left in any doubt that she represents Patricia Manterola.

The clues about her true identity have been the wardrobe that ‘Paola’ wears in one of the scenes, almost identical to the one the artist used in one of her concerts with the Garibaldi group, and the single ‘Everybody loves banana’ that she sings in fiction, whose title is taken directly from one of the verses of the song ‘Banana’ from the aforementioned band.

Now Patricia Manterola has reacted to the image that the series offers of her to insist that she has always been a woman “away from scandals, respectful and transparent” whose personality does not fit with the “quality” attributed to her in the series – having sex with Luis Miguel in a public place or urging him to miss his daughter’s birthday party – or with the “private history” that she lived in those years.

“In case there is any doubt, I want to make it very clear that I was never with him in a recording studio, nor did I see him in Viña Del Mar, nor did I party with him at the Bar Bar. I don’t smoke, I had no history with him. Cristian Castro and I never spoke with him (Luis Miguel) about not attending his daughter’s (Michelle Salas) birthday, which I find extremely strong, insensitive and unfortunate“, Patricia has affirmed in a statement published on Instagram, referring to some of the scenes that have bothered her the most.

Patricia has clarified that her team tried to contact the producer before the premiere of the new episodes and did not supposedly get any response. That is the main reason why he has wanted to break his silence to criticize that the series has used the shield of fiction to “invent situations that never happened by altering the perception of the audience.”

“Anyway, for the woman of integrity that I am, I do not know if one day I will share my version of everything related to this topic and if it is worth it, since those who know me know perfectly who I really am”She added to go on to make it clear that what she does intend to do is always defend the right of women to receive respectful treatment.

