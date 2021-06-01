Be careful if you have a hybrid, catalyst theft increases

Enlarge

ACD May 31, 2021

Catalyst theft is on the rise. Even Toyota has thought about marking that part on their cars to prevent theft.

The catalytic converter or catalytic converter is a component of the combustion engine that serves for the control and reduction of gases and has become a target for thieves, which have increased their subtraction in some countries, such as the United States or the United Kingdom, because they incorporate a series of precious metals that are mainly responsible for cleaning exhaust gases and reducing pollution

Hybrid cars are the ones with the most precious metals in their catalysts And they are a popular target for organized gangs, with the Toyota Prius, Toyota Auris, and Lexus hybrids being some of the most popular models with outsiders.

Toyota will mark catalysts for tracking

The catalyst has drastically reduced engine combustion residues.

These metals (mainly platinum, palladium and rhodium) can be illegally recycled or be sold for profitAlthough the most modern cars are equipped with converters of different design, so they are not usually the target of thieves.

In addition, the catalytic converter in a hybrid has a lower workload than that of a non-electrified vehicle, which means that is in better condition.

For this reason, Toyota has announced that it will collaborate with the British police and the security company Smartwate to produce and distribute 50,000 initial marking kits, which will be used to mark the components of more than 100,000 of its cars.

Security markings are invisible, but can be used to track down stolen catalysts, which also increases the risk for those who manipulate the devices throughout the crime chain, from theft to disposal and eventual recycling.

«The theft of catalysts it is a very serious problem in the UK and the effects of this crime on victims are both emotional and financial, ”explained Rob Giles, Toyota’s director of customer services.

According to Ageas Insurance, three out of ten reported thefts are now related to catalysts. Before the coronavirus pandemic, catalyst theft only accounted for about 20 percent.