Be careful if you drive one of these vehicles; If you enter the Barcelona ZBE they will give you a fine (or several) – Autobild.es

The moratorium is over. From April 1, all Vehicles without DGT environmental badge are prohibited from entering the Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) of Barcelona. The fine for breaking the rule is 100 euros.

On January 1, 2020, the Barcelona City Council ordinance that regulates access to the LEZs and the surrounding municipalities (l’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Esplugues de Llobregat, Cornellà de Llobregat and Sant Adrià de Besòs) came into force. They are in total, 95 k squares of restricted area; For which access to the most polluting vehicles is limited during weekdays and between 07:00 and 20:00.

Vehicles that cannot enter the Barcelona LEZ

Vehicles that cannot access on the days and times set are those that do not have a DGT sticker, that is, registered gasoline passenger cars before January 2000 and the diesel prior to January 2006; petrol vans registered before 2000 and diesel Euro 4, that is, before 2005 or 2006; and motorcycles, mopeds and quadricycles prior to 2003.

The council approved a three-month moratorium for the application of the rule, so that vehicles classified in any of the previous groups could continue to circulate, without restrictions, until April 1, 2020. On that day, Spain was confined by the pandemic and the Government paralyzed all administrative procedures. The entry into force of the restrictions was then postponed until September 15, 2020.

There was then a new margin. Ada Colau’s team approved a new one-year moratorium, this time for commercial vans and for the self-employed who need a car or motorcycle to work and have proven economic income less than twice the IPREM (about 15,000 euros gross per year). ). This period has ended on March 31, so, from April 1, 2021, the regulation will also apply to these groups.

100 euro fine

The fine for breaching the regulations is 100 euros. It should also be noted that the Barcelona City Council has been very savvy and to avoid what is happening in Madrid (where the courts annul consecutive fines for entering Central Madrid), it expressly indicates that drivers may be punished more than once in The same day.

The ordinance that regulates access to the Barcelona LEZs establishes that if the offender continues to move through the restricted area after 90 minutes of the first fine, he may be sanctioned again and so on every hour and a half.