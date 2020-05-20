Locked in our homes or not, welcome be the new music. The British electronic duo, Disclosure, woke us up with a story that lifted our spirits to the sky. Through their social networks, They announced that they are going to be part of the famous Big Weekend of the BBC Radio 1 station in which they are going to premiere a new mix.

As they comment in their publication, this new mix is ​​one more fruit that the quarantine gives to the world of music. In fact, it is called by themselves as “Self-Isolation Mix F.M” and its release date is this coming weekend at Big Weekend.

“We have recorded a special Mix of Self Isolation F.M. for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. You can watch it online wherever you are this Friday. ”they wrote.

You can also read: FINALLY! DISCLOSURE LAUNCHES NEW ROLE CALLED “ECSTASY”

On March 13, like hundreds of concerts and festivals around the world, Big Weekend Dundee 2020 had to cancel their activities. Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles among others were going to perform at the festival, however, this could no longer be. The good thing is that so that nobody was left empty-handed, They organized their first online event in their entire history.

In this new virtual festival they will present acts from their past editions and a few more completely live. One of them, being the presentation of Disclosure. The festival will last for three days (May 22, 23 and 24) so that at no time of the weekend the atmosphere of the festival is lost.

How, when and where?

Now, yes, we are going with what really matters to all of us. Disclosure will present its new mix this coming Friday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City. Here below we leave the video so that they do not even look for you.

This new Self-Isolation Mix comes as just one more drink of new Disclosure music this year. Before the coronavirus madness began, the British released “Ecstasy”, “Tondo” and “Expressing What Matters”, three songs in series that featured samples of classic songs like “Tondoho Mba” by the Cameroonian artist Eko Roosevelt and “Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs.

Watch on YouTube

