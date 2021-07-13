“Be benevolent”, the face of recovery and without wifi for Cuba

Isabel Rodríguez (Photo: .)

When I was a spokesperson in Castilla-La Mancha, more than ten years ago, a very young Isabel Rodríguez had a conversation with Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. He gave him a decalogue on how to act before the press. The first point was: do not give a headline, rather, give the headline you want to give. Laughs. “I’m going to try,” she recalled and launched today.

But this time the stage was the very Palace of La Moncloa, on Tuesday the 13th. Neither get married nor embark on … well, the first day of the remodeled Executive of Pedro Sánchez, debuting Isabel Rodríguez as spokesperson. The face that the president wants for a closer government. She has practiced it from minute one: smiles and tried to translate the agreements into the language of the street.

Suddenly, La Moncloa looks like another. At the table explaining the agreements Rodríguez, who has been accompanied by another rookie, Pilar Alegría, who holds Education, and a veteran, Reyes Maroto, who preserves Industry, Tourism and Commerce. And in the front row? Óscar López, Sánchez’s new chief of staff, has already sat down after the dismissal of Iván Redondo. “Congratulations,” a journalist yelled as she took her place. Giving the floor was Miguel Ángel Oliver, in what will be his last press conference as Secretary of State for Communication.

“Be benevolent,” the spokeswoman has asked from the beginning to the journalists, who were already raising their hands before the round of questions began. Some I already knew from their time in the socialist parliamentary group. In his hands all the time a white pen … with the shield and the name of Puertollano! That mayoress blood is not removed.

Isabel Rodríguez, Miguel Ángel Oliver and the journalists (Photo: .)

Always attentive to the mobile. He still does not know if he will change the number, and with the broken screen. That happens to you even if you are a government spokesperson. You still have more than 800 unanswered messages (it gives you trouble, but it was impossible). Pilar Alegría, next to him, also has more than 400. Everything has gone with dizzying speed, they have barely had time to take a suitcase with what they are wearing.

What the government spokesperson did not know is that there is no telephone coverage inside the press room (you can only communicate one if you connect via Wi-Fi). This tip was not known to Rodríguez, who looked at his mobile, especially when asked about Cuba … and could not find help from the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares. She has recognized it herself.

Cuba has been the thorniest issue of its first press conference: defending democracy and human rights, and trying to weather the most direct questions about whether it is a dictatorship or not and the position of United We Can on the island.

From the Cuban rhythm to Catalonia, the other theme that will mark the symphonies of his press conference. His appointment has been interpreted as an attempt to prevent the Catalan agenda from marking the day-to-day activities of the Government after the pardons. At the moment, she has not set a date for the bilateral with the Generalitat (which theoretically should be in July). Will you file an appeal against the Generalitat fund for the requests of the Court of Auditors? No answer: he has not had time. “I ask for understanding”, has launched.

He had some “nerves”, he also confessed, but all the time he smiled and tried to give him a close tone. She will be a “24/7” spokesperson, she has proclaimed at the table in Moncloa: with the promise to journalists that she will attend to them at all times. “I hope to be up to the task”, has come to say.

Isabel Rodríguez, upon her arrival at the Council of Ministers (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via .)

Lopez was watching her very attentively all the time from the front row. She nodded when her other classmates spoke and took notes. A white folder full of papers, notices and a notepad to serve as anchor. “Illusion, hope, future,” he repeated, the president’s order is very clear.

A whole storm of emotions (and Rodríguez did not want to get fully into what happened with Iván Redondo). He doesn’t even have a digital agenda yet, and yesterday he barely had time (between portfolio changes) to visit La Moncloa a bit and meet the people from the Secretary of State for Communication. A day without truce, starting this Tuesday with the walk in front of the photographers very early. The atmosphere in the Council (of Ministers, not of Government) has been of change, of a new stage, although the president has had to go before for an act in Gijón.

Rodríguez has already made his debut, with a Catalan and Cuban accent. But she is not leaving her Royal City. Many questions remain to be answered at La Moncloa.

