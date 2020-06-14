Hasbro and Outright Games have announced that a new title from the Transformers saga will hit the market very soon. Is about Transformers Battlegrounds, a game for all audiences that can be enjoyed from next October 23 on Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

In terms of history, the British study Coatsink offers us a new look at the already classic conflict between Autobots and Decepticons. The evil Megatron is about to get hold of the Life Spark, so the good guy from Bumblebee and the Autobots will need a new commander to guide you on the mission of saving the earth. They will have to form teams and deploy in battles that will go from Central City to Cybertron itself.

Terry Malham, director of Outright Games, has stated:

The Transformers franchise is timeless and one of the most recognizable in the world of entertainment. It is an honor to be able to work with this beloved universe and with these emblematic characters to create a new Transformers game for consoles that can be enjoyed as a family.

Finally, I would like to highlight that Transformers Battlegrounds It will come to consoles in physical format, while its edition for PC will be limited to being a purely digital one.

