In the week that started with controversy, with clubs from Rio de Janeiro debating the return of football more closely, Vanderlei Luxemburgo asks for a more studied lap. The Palmeiras coach cited the high probability that his player even contracted the coronavirus, but without showing symptoms, and he disputes who wants to set an example with Brazil, accumulating consecutive days with more than a thousand deaths in 24 hours on account of COVID-19.

– In football, people are forcing a situation for football to set an example. Example of what? A thousand and a few people are dying a day, what will it serve as an example of? You’re welcome. It has to serve as an example of a positive thing. You cannot have privileges for A, B or C, to return to the South, but not to return to the North, Northeast, Southeast … Either it is for everyone or it is not for everyone, because we will all have losses – declared the coach to Radio Bandeirantes.

– What worries me, the way I see Brazil, with the experience and experience I have, seeing politics and things that happen, I have no doubt that 80% of the Brazilian population will contract the virus, because it continues to spread. I have no doubt that there is a player of mine who has the virus, was asymptomatic, did not feel anything and is already immune. When we return, with 100% certainty, many will be contaminated. And how are we going to do? he asked.

– It is mandatory to have a better study so that not only football, but all sectors return. People will be infected, there is no way, the virus is there in every corner. Football will return, but what has to be done to minimize contamination? There are a lot of people standing still, they could make important decisions for returning to work, in all groups, not being in such a complicated reality – continued Luxembourg.

Without playing since March 14, Palmeiras implemented physical training assisted by distance and in real time by the technical committee since the end of the collective vacation, in April. The club has debated protocols and has already acquired tests to be ready when the face-to-face work at the Academia de Futebol is released, but President Maurício Galiotte’s decision to return is maintained only with the approval of all health authorities.

– The president’s order is to wait for the health agencies they send to determine to return. Palmeiras is already fully organized. If you return tomorrow, you already have planning, with distance and everything prepared. But we need order, and I don’t see why to anticipate this return. If the president decides to go back and we all decide that he has to go back, we will go back, without any problem – said Luxembourg.

