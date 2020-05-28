Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. twenty

Economic activity in the world is facing a very deep general contraction and in this scenario Mexico is headed for one of the biggest declines since there is a record. According to Banco de México (BdeM), this year the national economy may suffer a decrease of 8.8 percent in gross domestic product (GDP) and the loss of up to 1,400,000 formal jobs, an unprecedented destruction of jobs.

The governor of the BdeM, Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo acknowledged: We are in a generalized and deep contraction in economic activity, not only in our country, but in the world.

At a press conference to present the January-March 2020 report, Díaz de León said: there is no doubt about the seriousness we are facing in this unprecedented situation.

The fall in GDP would extend to 2021, with a contraction of 0.5 percent, which contrasts with the growth expectation of between 1.1 and 2.1 percent in the previous quarterly report.

The official explained that the economy is going through an exogenous shock in economic activity and the financial cycle, so the recovery will depend on how long the impact of the social distancing from the Covid-19 pandemic lasts.

To the extent that no more jobs are lost, productive activity and they can maintain and cope with this emergency, we will be in a better position for a more agile recovery, he confided.

The deep uncertainty to which the global economy is subject and the different trajectories that the Covid-19 pandemic could present caused that, in an unprecedented event, the central bank presented in its report three possible scenarios for the Mexican economy. It usually publishes an interval in which it expects the variation in GDP to move.

The first scenario was classified as type V, in which after the fall of this year a rebound would be observed in 2021, with a contraction of 4.6 percent in 2020 and recovery of 4 percent in 2021; the second, type V deep, in which a fall of 8.8 percent would be observed in 2020, to then grow 4.1 percent in 2021, and the third scenario, type U deep, with a drop of 8.3 percent in 2020 and a contraction of 0.5 percent in 2021.

The evolution of the pandemic both globally and nationally generates a high degree of uncertainty for any projection of Mexico’s economic activity, the central bank said.

The range of the three scenarios proposed by the BdeM, marks that the gross domestic product (GDP) will fall in 2020 between 4.1 and 8.8 percent, a level that contrasts with the expectations of the period October-December 2019 that set an expectation of growth of between 0.5 and 1.5 percent.

The three forecasts have a difference between scenarios of more than 4 percentage points in both 2020 and 2021. This represents the deep uncertainty to which the economy is subject and the different trajectories that GDP could present, explained the BdeM.

Alejandro Díaz de León described: We have opted for this strategy because we do not have probabilistic elements to be able to infer, in a statistical way and based on the past, some type of model.

Jonathan Heath, deputy governor of the BdeM, commenting on the current government policy of trying to avoid further indebtedness, said that many countries are betting on borrowing more in the short term, but later they will have a bigger headache when trying to solve your fiscal problems; the current government tries to deal with the recovery without taking that route.

He recalled episodes, such as that of the 1982 crisis, which caused Mexico to lose a decade to solve the debt problem.

The central bank indicated that the uncertainty surrounding the growth forecasts, in turn, translates into doubts regarding the expectations for the variation in the number of jobs registered in the IMSS.

Based on the BdeM scenarios, a range of possible employment outcomes is presented. Thus, in 2020 a negative variation of between 1,400 and 800,000 jobs could be observed, while by 2021 there could be a loss of 200,000 jobs or the creation of 400,000 jobs.

