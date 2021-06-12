BCRA carries out criminal inspection of the Argentine FinTech that operates with cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank of Argentina during the afternoon issued an official statement through its social networks, where it states that it carried out an inspection of FinTech companies on where those companies are probably operating with cryptocurrencies, will it be the beginning of a specific regulation of intermediation with cryptocurrencies?

“The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) began the inspection of a group of fintech that are offered as a link to finance investment projects using crypto assets as a channel for savings, to determine if they are conducting unauthorized financial intermediation”

In context, the investigation is aimed at brokering unauthorized money, where the Central Bank is the competent institution that enables companies to carry out this kind of activities among citizens. In verbatim words:

“The inspection covers nine fintech companies that collect deposits that are converted into crypto assets, in particular cryptocurrencies, which are then applied to both investment and consumer financing, offering a reward”

Investigation Targets Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange and Could Have Criminal Consequences

The presumption is directed to the cash deposit against delivery of cryptocurrencies and receipt of an agreed profitThis situation is not clarified in any national regulatory body but it encourages that this activity, even though there is no specific regulation in this regard, is of doubtful legitimacy.

On the other hand, the announcement states that this investigation will have criminal consequences:

“If the investigations determine indications of financial intermediation without authorization, the BCRA will make the corresponding criminal complaints in the terms of article 310 of the Criminal Code”, which indicates: “The person who will be punished with a prison sentence of five to seven months required by tax law to keep commercial accounting, books or tax records […]”

Legally it can be interpreted that the regulations of the Central Bank, which is competent for the intermediation of currencies and not financial assets, that there would be an indication of determination that cryptocurrencies are money and therefore susceptible to monetary regulation, there is still no clarity about it but the signs bring us closer to that thought.

The crypto industry in Argentina is on alert

Additionally, this action serves as a warning to those FinTech or financial companies that are dealing with cryptocurrencies about a possible intervention in their activities.

Undoubtedly, one should be alert to the results of this investigation as it will delimit the regulatory future of numerous startups and the FinTech industry that are beginning their path in the field of blockchain related to crypto assets.

