BCN Film Fest 2021 – Day 0: Candilejas on Verdi Street

The lights on the stages that will host the fifth edition of the Barcelona-Sant Jordi International Film Festival, BCN Film Fest In these times of shortening everything and sounding as Anglophile as possible, they are ready. They are heating up (with the loving and arduous effort of a team chaired by its director, Conxita Casanovas) those footlights that will light up the screens of the Verdi cinemas in Barcelona from next Thursday (a term that sounds better if it manages to anger everyone with allergy to what sounds like noble titles). Its screens (and those of the Institut Français, CaixaForum and Casa Seat) will be filled with films and documentaries (60 titles), short films, but above all and above all with stories, characters, dramas, comedies, laughter, tears, feelings , hatred, complaints, love … They will be filled with movies. Cinema that illuminates, as those footlights illuminate that in the case of this edition have a special meaning as Charles Chaplin and a large part of his cinematographic work are the main protagonists of an enchanted and charming April.

The chimera of a golden schedule

When Johnny Depp imitated, in the naive and today forgotten (we will not deny that precisely) Benny & Joon, the love of the innocents (Jeremiah Chechik, 1993), Charles Chaplin with that mythical dance of the bread rolls from The Gold Rush (1925 ) I did not know that 28 years later (yes, it sounds like a post-apocalyptic movie with zombies) I was going to be one of the guest stars of the BCN Film Fest that had the eternal Charlot and his filmography as a tribute. I imagine Depp walking, with his corresponding mask, through a city full of posters with the marveling Jackie Coogan from the Chaplinian The Boy (1921) in a movie theater announcing that the metropolis (from April 15 to 23) is going to be the nothing chimerical gold mine for any movie lover. Johnny Depp will be presenting, along with its director, Andrew Levitas, The Minamata Photographer this Friday. He will be one of the media guests of the Festival (there are more: Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Paul Salomé, Javier Cámara, Fernando Trueba, Fernando Colomo and a long etcetera that we will break down daily in the successive chronicles of FOTOGRAMAS) and one smiles imagining that he sneaks into some of the sessions (free and open to all audiences; no excuses) dedicated to Chaplin (The Gold Rush, of course) and that his face lights up and his hands move as if he were making forks and loaves dance.

Cinephile weapons on the shoulder

Tomorrow the inauguration will be with the preview (it hits commercial screens next Friday the 16th) of the multi-nominee to the Oscars (and controversial) A promising young woman, by Emerald Fennell and with Carey Mulligan. Until the day of Sant Jordi arrives, on the 23rd, which will have (for the press a day before) as a closing date Between Roses, a French comedy starring Catherine Frot, we have more than a week of films and proposals for all tastes ahead of us. Literature (adaptations or the world of writing and writers), History, comedy, Art, Asia and the classics (Charles Chaplin in full, had you already commented on it?) Are the backbone of this edition number five (refrain from rhymes).

In the Official Competition Section, whose jury is made up of the actor and theater director Mario Gas, the filmmaker Jaume Los sin nombre Balagueró and the actress Laia Te give you my eyes Marull, a group of titles will take us to different parts of the world and human emotions: the poet and the spy; Just once; Hotel Coppelia; Last Call; Mama Maria; the aforementioned The Minamata Photographer; Small Country; Shadow; Dreams of a writer in New York; The Good Traitor and Yalda, the night of forgiveness.

Out of competition, the award-winning El Olivo Que Seremos, by Fernando Trueba, the stylized La mujer del espía, by Kiyoshi Kurosawa or the solid The Year of Fury, whose director, Rafa Russo, will also be among us this weekend.

Cinema amb Gràcia will once again be the section reserved for comedies, and, yes, there will be examples and copies of those French comedies with more than a million viewers in France, a slogan that with the closing of theaters in our neighboring country and the We could still quarantine a pandemic. However, they will be national premieres, more national in the case of the long-awaited Poliamor para beginners, by Fernando Colomo, another illustrious guest (with his troupe) at the Festival.

Documentaries on art and music (Paolo Conte), a brief but intense review of classics (Rashomon; The Burmese Harp) and Japanese novelties (a documentary on the genius of Japanese animation Osamu Tezuka), courtesy of CineAsia, Chaplin, series premieres Spanish (Moebius), being able to debate (via video call) with Nicolas Winding Refn about the Viking Valhalla Rising, (re) discovering the Indian master Satyajit Ray (Charulata, The lonely wife) …

… AND PHOTOGRAMS. No, not because of the dreaded and cumbersome daily chronicles that you will find here from tomorrow, but because this Saturday at noon, simultaneously at the Verdi in Barcelona and Madrid, we will celebrate with you and with / at the BCN Film Fest the 75 years of our / your magazine. This is our 75th year (officially in November) and the magic of cinema will be in the great Beauty and the Beast, by Jean Cocteau, which was part of the content of the first issue of the magazine in 1946.

See you.

We watch movies.

We see the V International Film Festival of Barcelona-Sant Jordi.

