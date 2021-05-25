BCN eMotorsport presents its two electric cars CAT 13d and CAT 13e

05/25/2021 at 10:44 PM CEST

BCN eMotorsport presented its two electric cars: CAT 13d Y CAT 13e. The event took place at the ETSEIB in the University Zone, which was attended by the sponsors and representatives of the UPC.

The first car (CAT 13d) is an autonomous car that goes much further than its predecessor, the CAT 12d. The team has focused on improving aspects such as the reliability of the car and his behavior on the track to be the fastest on the track.

The CAT 13e focuses on being an evolution of the CAT 12e and becoming a mechanically reliable car. Therefore, it will have an improved and more worked traction system, incorporating a Torque Vectoring algorithm more efficient. In addition, it will incorporate regenerative braking that will reduce the weight of the batteries and the car as a whole.

Currently, BCN eMotorsport ranks as the best Spanish team and within the European Top 30. This year he will tour Europe in search of improving his brand in the Formula Student ranking by participating in FS Austria, FS Germany, FS Spain, FS Czech, FS East and FS Netherlands.

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, the team continues to be more eager than ever to continue fighting.