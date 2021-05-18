BCN Boxing Nights returns on Saturday at CEM Guineueta

Last October, BCN Boxing Nights, Guineueta Sports School and KO Verdun Gymnasium signed an agreement to establish “their own candy box” in Barcelona. The new facilities of the Guineueta Sports School would have its own space for boxing. The works had to be finished. Once finalized and when the pandemic allows it, the agreement becomes a reality. This Saturday will be the first event there. LThe intention is “to turn the venue into one of the epicenters of national boxing.” Not in vain, from BCN Boxing Night they already warn of “a great event for July”.

For this Saturday, there will be the professional debut of one of the amateurs in the area with the greatest projection: Karla Merida. For her debut in the rented field she will have a tough test like the Basque Naiara Olmedo, who already accumulates three professional matches. In addition, the boxer will also be present Víctor Vega, who will face the Riojan Iván Lacarra. Due to the health situation, the capacity is limited, but there will be fans with tickets that go between 15 and 20 euros.