BCN Boxing Nights presents the Spanish Championship between Lorente and Antúnez

The City of Barcelona you will be lucky enough to experience another great night of professional boxing when Cristobal Lorente 11-0-1 (4ko’s) step into the ring to face J. Jesús Antúnez 7-0 (3ko’s) for the vacant featherweight crown in a new show promoted by BCN Boxing Nights next July 24.

The Professional Boxing Committee He appointed J. Jesús Antúnez as the new candidate for the national title in what will be a huge fight for our boxing. Both boxers arrive undefeated to the appointment and are in full preparation for the most important night of their professional careers to date.

The local boxer, Cristobal Lorente, has been an official candidate since May 2019 without being able to contest the title, first due to the injury of his rival and later due to the pandemic derived from Covid-19. Now, after beating the Venezuelan in his last match brilliantly by TKO in the third round Dionis Martinez, the turn has come to storm the national title for the boxer led by Rafa Martín (KO Verdun, Barcelona) who arrives motivated and in an extraordinary moment.

For his part, the boxer promoted by MGZ, J. Jesús Antúnez, was designated an official co-contender for the featherweight title. The Andalusian is confident in his chances and remains undefeated in seven games, having made his last fight in the bullring of Puerto Banús, Marbella, in August 2020. The boxer from the CD Gutiérrez in Coria del Río it comes at a splendid moment and will seek victory at all costs.

On July 24, more professional fights will be added to the undercard of this sensational Spain Championship which will be the Main Event of a great show.