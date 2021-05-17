BCN Boxing Nights first evening of 2021

On May 22 there will be a very special evening with the first boxing show in the CEM Guineueta, the new exclusive venue for boxing events in the City of Barcelona and that, very soon, will become one of the epicenters of national boxing.

After a hard journey due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the activity returns to this center with a renewed format. An exclusive venue, a scheduled calendar and the desire to offer good boxing to all spectators. As is customary, the event will begin with different amateur boxing matches and the evening will close with two professional boxing matches. What is sought is to reactivate all local boxers and therefore there will be a new event on 06/12 and a great show scheduled for the month of July.

BCN Boxing Nights will hold its first show in 2021 and it will do so with a renewed format at CEM Guineueta

First of all, fans will be able to enjoy the professional debut of Karla Merida, multiple national medalist, champion of Spain 2019 and five times champion of Catalonia in Olympic boxing. The boxer of the KO Verdun (Barcelona) he will have a hard test, because he will face Naiara Olmedo, who has already accumulated three bouts as a professional boxer and seeks to add a new victory to her locker. The boxer de MGZ (Bilbao) She is a true fighter who is always looking for the show. The fight will take place at a distance of four rounds within the Featherweight (57 kg).

In the next fight of the night we will have the return to the ring of the Ruby idol,

Victor ‘Whip’ Vega who will face the Riojan Ivan Lacarra. Victor Vega accumulates three fights as a professional and will seek his first victory, as well as the Logroño, who was a bronze medalist in the 2019 Spanish Amateur Championship. The fight will take place at a distance of four rounds near the welterweight limit (68kg ) and both claim to arrive in perfect condition to offer a great fight.

Due to the restrictions derived from the Covid-19 situation in our country, capacity will be limited, so we recommend getting tickets as soon as possible. The price will be 15 euros in the Grada and 20 euros in the Ring Chair, being impossible to buy tickets at the box office, since all seats will be pre-assigned seats for the maximum safety of the spectators.

Tickets can only be purchased at official sales points and participating clubs.