BRASÍLIA – Amid the multiplication of legislative proposals that may generate breaches of contract, the Central Bank says it is favorable that “all renegotiation process should be carried out between the parties”.

In a note, the institution defended that the “breach of contract is a factor that can turn this crisis into something much deeper, by affecting the credibility of the productive system”.

Last week, after pressure from banks, the Senate withdrew from the voting agenda a bill that proposes a ceiling on interest rates. Authored by Senator Álvaro Dias (Pode-PR), the text speaks of limiting overdraft and credit card fees to 20% per year during the pandemic. At the same time, it forbids banks to reduce the limit on customers to values ​​below that verified on February 28 – therefore, before the crisis.

In practice, the bill brings interest rate tables and prohibits banks, as a result, from refusing to release funds to their customers. In the project’s justification, there is no description of the costs of the operations, nor the reasons for the ceiling to be 20%. “With the Selic rate so low, it is not reasonable to maintain interest rates above 600% per year. A rate of 20% is absolutely satisfactory and sufficient to remunerate credit institutions in this period of crisis”, argues the senator.

“We have seen this story in the past. It was even included in the 1988 Constitution, which limited interest rates to 12% per year. It was so absurd that legislators had to remove it (from the constitutional text),” says Insper’s Luciana Yeung. According to her, initiatives like this also give the false impression that the bank will bear the costs. “It is the customer who will pay the bill, because this is passed on to other products”, he says.

In the end, the National Treasury itself – taxpayers’ money – may be forced to rescue companies that are in difficulties due to the breach of contracts. “As seen at other times in history, the Treasury ends up acting as a lender of last resort”, says Luciana.

“Breaches of contracts represent a setback and hurt all audiences that need credit. They also lead risk models in the financial and capital markets to indicate a much higher credit price,” the BC said in a note. “Therefore, they generate credit restrictions and system instability, which can create more acute problems in the financial intermediation system.”

