Japan’s central bank presented its own version of the small and medium-sized business loan program on Friday, to channel nearly $ 280 billion to companies affected by the coronavirus and prevent the economy from falling further into recession.

In an emergency meeting, the Bank of Japan also extended the deadline for a series of measures taken earlier this year to inject money into companies by six months.

The decisions came shortly after data showed that consumer prices in Japan returned to deflation for the first time in three years.

With the series of credit relief measures launched so far, the central bank expects to inject at least 75 trillion yen ($ 697 billion) into the economy.

“With today’s decision, the Bank of Japan can provide sufficient financial support for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“I would give approval both in terms of the size and duration of the measurements.”

Friday’s measures highlight concerns in Tokyo that the pandemic could lead to a jump in bankruptcies and job losses if there are no stronger measures to inject credit into affected companies.

As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and the promise to guide government bond yields around 0%.

Japan entered a recession in the last quarter for the first time since 2015, with measures to restrict coronavirus affecting consumption and business activity.

Under the new loan scheme, the Bank of Japan will inject some 30 trillion yen ($ 279 billion) into commercial banks that lend to small businesses using government-funded financing programs.

The central bank will also pay 0.1% interest to banks that extend these loans. He will start offering loans from June.

The central bank also extended until March 2021 the emergency relief announced in March and April. These measures include purchases of corporate bonds and commercial papers and zero interest loans offered to commercial banks against a range of collateral.

Most of the measures that the central bank had taken so far were aimed at large companies that have better access to bank loans and credit markets.

