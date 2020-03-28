The world today: Main information from The Associated Press

Saturday March 28, 2020

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 600,000, as infections continue to rise in Europe and the United States and authorities prepare for a long battle against the pandemic. By Geir Moulson and Matt Sedensky. 795 words. AP Photo. SENT

-MOR-GEN CORONAVIRUS-MIDDLE EAST: China sends medical aid against the coronavirus to Pakistan.

-UN-GEN CORONAVIRUS-UN: UN: Disinformation about COVID-19 is the new enemy

-MOR-GEN CORONAVIRUS-MIDDLE EAST TRADITIONS: The virus suspends the precious traditions of the Middle East

ATLANTA – The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a veteran civil rights activist who helped Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Conference on Christian Leadership and fought racial discrimination, dies. He was 98 years old. 436 words. AP Photo. SENT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, as well as NBA players Anthony Davis and Jae Crowder joined an extensive list of athletes who have donated to efforts against the new coronavirus pandemic. 744 words. AP Photo. SENT

