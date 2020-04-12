The world today: Main information from The Associated Press

Sunday April 12, 2020

OPEC and others forge pact to contain falling oil prices

World Bank anticipates collapse in Latin America and the Caribbean

NEW YORK – New York state ends its worst week for deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak so far, but there are some signs of hope. At the end of Friday, there were 18,654 people hospitalized with the virus in the state. That amount was an increase of just 85 compared to the previous day. About half of all deaths in the US have been in the New York metropolitan area, where hospitalizations continue to decline and other indicators suggest that confinement and social distancing are “flattening the curve” for infections. 452 words. AP Photos. SENT.

EUR-GEN CORONAVIRUS-GREAT BRITAIN

LONDON – The British Prime Minister says he owes his life to the National Health Service that treated him after contracting COVID-19, at a time when Britain exceeded 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus. “I can’t thank you enough,” said Boris Johnson in his first public statement since he was removed from intensive care Thursday night at London’s St. Thomas Hospital. “I owe them my life,” he added. By Pan Pylas. 463 words. AP Photos. SENT.

EUR-GEN VATICAN-EASTER SUNDAY

VATICAN CITY – The Pope calls for solidarity to face the “challenge of the times” posed by the coronavirus pandemic, as Catholics around the world celebrate a lonely Easter Sunday, forced to spend the happiest day of the liturgical calendar Christian among painful reminders of the devastation caused by the pandemic. By Nicole Winfield. 675 words. AP Photos. SENT.

AMN-GEN CORONAVIRUS-USA-TESTING

WASHINGTON – Blood tests may play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work or reopen schools, but public health officials warn that the current wave of unregulated testing is creating such confusion that it will ultimately Instance could slow down the path to recovery. By Matthew Perrone. 708 words. AP Photos. SENT.

BARCELONA – The world celebrates Easter Sunday keeping its distance, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid widespread coronavirus quarantines. The uncertainty is not limited to the next few weeks, but reached the months to come. By Geir Moulson and Joseph Wilson. 905 words. AP Photos. SENT.

-CORONAVIRUS-SPAIN: Spain reports its lowest daily growth in infections

-CORONAVIRUS-TURKEY: Turkey avoids harsh quarantines to fight the virus

-CORONAVIRUS-MIDDLE EAST: Israel tightens quarantine against the virus in Jerusalem

AML-GEN CORONAVIRUS-LATIN AMERICA

MEXICO CITY – Latin America begs in an act of consecration to the Virgin of Guadalupe _ patron saint of the Americas_ for the health of the world and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 50,000 people and killed more than 2,000 in the region. By María Verza. 1,021 words. AP Photos. SENT.

AML-ECO CORONAVIRUS-LATIN AMERICA-ECONOMY

MEXICO CITY – The coronavirus pandemic could cause the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean to drop 4.6% this year, forcing their governments to take stakes in the main companies in difficulties, according to a World Bank report . By John Rice. 327 words. AP Photos. SENT.

WASHINGTON – America’s top infectious disease expert says parts of the country could resume economic activities next month. Dr. Anthony Fauci states that there is no switch with which you can simply turn everything back on and that “continuous re-entry” will be required based on the state of the pandemic in various parts of the country. 153 words. AP Photos. SENT.

CORONAVIRUS-USA-NAVAJOS: Coronavirus cases rise 17% in Navajo reserve

AMN-POL USA-ELECTIONS-ALASKA

JUNEAU, Alaska – Joe Biden wins the Alaska Democratic primary, defeating Senator Bernie Sanders days after he suspended his campaign. Several applicants who suspended their campaigns remain on the ballots in an attempt to influence the party’s direction at this year’s convention. 247 words. AP Photos. SENT.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – OPEC and other oil producers agree to reduce their crude oil production by almost 10 million barrels per day, equivalent to one tenth of world supply, in order to incentivize a rise in international oil prices. 327 words. AP Photos. SENT.

EUR-GEN GBRETAÑA-ASSANGE

LONDON – Julian Assange’s couple reveals that they had two children with the WikiLeaks founder while he lived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. She asks that he be released from prison for fear of his health during the coronavirus pandemic. By Pan Pylas. 409 words. AP Photos. SENT.

DEP-AUT STIRLING MOSS-DECESO

LONDON – Stirling Moss, a daring speed-loving Englishman considered the best Formula One driver without a championship, dies at the age of 90. Moss dies peacefully at his London home after a long period of illness, reports his wife, Susan. A national treasure affectionately known as “Mr. Motor Racing,” the bald Moss was a reckless and competitive driver, and usually reckless. By Steve Douglas. 584 words. AP Photos. SENT.

