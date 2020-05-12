The Central Bank announced on Tuesday that it approved the release of 17.5 billion reais in loans to 27 financial institutions related to the first tranche of the Special Temporary Liquidity Line by issuing a Guaranteed Financial Bill, an initiative launched in March to support to banks in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

In a note, the BC stated that the financial resources will be made available to institutions on Wednesday. The next release will be evaluated at the end of May. The following tranches will run until the end of 2020, reaching, in aggregate, 100% of the institutions’ reference assets.

“It is worth noting the approval of the line to financial institutions of the most diverse sizes, favoring the flow of liquidity to different markets and financial products”, said the BC.

“In this sense, it is an important, potent and unprecedented instrument for providing liquidity to the National Financial System, taking into account the economic situation”, added the monetary authority.

The BC had announced the initiative on March 23, when it estimated that, alone, it could free up R $ 670 billion in the economy, its most potent action for injecting liquidity in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The line has a cost to institutions of 0.6% per year and had already been regulated by the BC earlier this month.

The investee will, in practice, allow the securitization of banks’ credit portfolios in the form of financial bills, which will be financed by the Central Bank. With that, banks will gain resources to be able to close more financing to customers.

