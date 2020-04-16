Thursday April 16, 2020.

TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and the IOC will try to spend only as much as necessary on the fair that has been rescheduled for 2021. Both the Japanese and the IOC have not provided estimates on the additional cost, but press media from Japan suggest the bill would range from $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion. By Stephen Wade. 600 words. AP Photo. SENT.

BERLIN – The order to extend the ban on mass public gatherings in Germany until the end of August undermines the intentions of football authorities to resume the Bundesliga in May without spectators. By Ciarán Fahey. 500 words. AP Photo. SENT.

_CORONAVIRUS-ITALY: The Ascoli of the second division of Italian football dismisses all its technical staff due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. SENT.

_FRANCIA-AYUDA: The French Football Federation announces that it is preparing an aid package for its 14,000 amateur clubs. SENT.

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – The PGA tour announces an ambitious plan to revive its season. The first tournament would be the Colonial in Texas between June 11-14. At least the first two tournaments would be played without an audience. By Doug Ferguson. 400 words. AP Photo. SENT.

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – The new executive director of the United States tennis federation points out that it will not be until June when a decision is made about whether the 2020 United States Open will be playable and argued that holding Grand Slam tournaments without an audience due to the pandemic of coronavirus is “unlikely”. By Howard Fendrich. 450 words. AP Photo. SENT.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Michael Jordan says in an interview with Good Morning America to promote the documentary series “The Last Dance” that the last year of the Bulls’ championship title was a difficult year. He admits that although they wanted to enjoy it was difficult because they knew it would be their last chance. The documentary opens on Sunday night on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix in the rest of the world. By Steve Reed. 500 words. AP Photo. SENT.

CORONAVIRUS-FEMALE SPORT

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – The coronavirus pandemic would have dealt an untimely blow to global women’s sport, just as it was gaining attention and support. There are doubts whether all achievements will be lost when life returns to normal. By Anne M. Peterson. 500 words. AP Photo. SENT.

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was eager to visit the venues of various NFL teams and meet coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the anteroom of the draft. Because the league banned visits, prospects have to settle for “virtual” visits using Skype, Zoom, and FaceTime. By Rob Maadi. 560 words. AP Photo. Editors: in development.

TORONTO – Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo decided to change his video conferencing routine a bit with his coaches during the paralysis of the coronavirus pandemic. He has proposed a happy hour. By Ian Harrison. 250 words. Editors: in development.

