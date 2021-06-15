BBVA without unanimity on the part of the analysts, but in the zone of maximums

BBVA technical and fundamental analysis

BBVA is unleashing mixed reactions from market experts. HSBC improves its expectations for the entity and Santander and in the case of the bank that Onur Genç directs, it raises your target price up to 5.50 euros per share from the previous 4.9, which gives a potential value of 3%.

An accolade that is not seen in the case of Barclays. The British entity considers that the announced restructuring it is not in line with the cost reduction that it had anticipated for the entity. Despite the 2,935 employees who are part of the ERE after the final negotiation and the closure of 480 offices, Barclays believes that the plan is weaker than expected and costs much more, about 365 million. The expected annual saving, which is about 50 below it, does not match what is estimated either.

Hence, it asks for more toughness in the adjustments it needs, in the face of a BBVA that needs to rebalance its business profile towards exposure, says the British bank, to developed markets versus emerging markets. Something that could be done, he says, by investing in Spain with additional cost actions. Or also with mergers and acquisitions. At the moment it recommends maintaining the value and its target price does not change from the previous 4.7 euros.

In its stock chart we see how BBVA It earns 4% in its price so far this month, as in the previous 20 sessions, in which it revalues ​​4.25%. Therefore, it maintains the important gains since last January 4 that already reach 34.20% for the value.

BBVA QUOTE GRAPH

In another vein, it seems that the Villarejo case, as the Confidential account these days, may be coming to an end after the judge annulled the prosecution’s request for a general director of the entity to declare. We have also learned that with regard to European recovery funds, the Next Generation community, has created an alliance with Minsait, Indra’s digital transformation company, to advise SMEs and other companies on how to request and manage these funds.

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies give BBVA a total score of 7.5 points out of 10 possible. Among the positive highlights the upward trend in the medium and long term, the total, slow and fast moment for the value that is positive. Added to this is the volatility in the medium term that is decreasing at BBVA. The rest, in negative with volume, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term also decreasing and long-term volatility, increasing.

BBVA technical analysis

The technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González “maintains the direct attack on the significant hardiness zone comprised around the 5,257 / 5,051 euros per share, whose overcoming is the scenario to prioritize in a context of sustained increases in time and form in the medium term, a structure that will not begin to be questioned until we witness a violation of 4.897 euros per share ”.

BBVA on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

BBVA technical analysis

From IG they emphasize that the value “has fulfilled the objective that we had set in its day due to the rupture of the expansive triangle. At the moment we have a support zone at 5.06 euros. As long as it rises above, the trend remains positive. It is true that it has reached the resistance of 5.34 euros and that could lead to a break on the rise. “

BBVA Fundamental Analysis

María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, points out that “at current prices and with an estimated EPS for the end of 2021 of € 0.4 / share, the market pays a PER of 11.55v and adjusted for the expected growth of EPS (+ 107%), the PEG ratio stands at interesting levels, 0.11v. The market pays 0.61v its book value, compared to a historical average for the entity of 0.57v in the last three years and against a multiple of the average book value for Spanish financial entities of 0.49v, therefore, there is no discount by this multiple ”.

And he also adds that “the value does not seem expensive, but there are also no catalysts that defend a higher price. Based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation is negative for a medium / long-term investment. Action with a higher than average risk ”.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.