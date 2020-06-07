The so-called “new normal” has arrived in Mexico City in the middle of a traffic light that paints the entire Mexican Republic in red, that is, on high alert. This situation leads brands to take extreme precautions in their activities and modify the logistics of their operations to safeguard the health of their employees and customers who will now begin to take to the streets. The latest BBVA initiative moves along this line.

And it is as urgent to privilege people’s health as to reactivate the economy. The numbers indicate that both aspects should be a priority.

Between economy and health emergency

The numbers speak for themselves. On the one hand, the number of infections and deaths in the country has reached high figures.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health this Saturday indicate that the country registered 13 thousand 511 deaths and 113 thousand 619 confirmed cases accumulated coronaviruses.

Until yesterday, the suspected cases reached 48 thousand 273, while negative cases amount to 170 thousand 434.

The increase in infections and deaths led Mexico to be among the top five countries with the most cases in the world.

On June 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that “five of the 10 countries in the world that reported the greatest number of cases in the last 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, the United States, Peru, Chile and Mexico, that covers a large stretch.

This could be reason enough to argue that this is not the time to return to the “new normal”; however, the numbers of the economy have also been placed as a priority issue in the face of the paralysis of the economy and what this means in terms of job losses, which will naturally impact the possibilities of people to access the Health services.

Without a job, without social security

According to the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin), warning that a million 170 thousand companies will close in the country because of the coronavirus.

“Yes, yes there is risk, there is a lot of risk. I can tell how many are going to close, not how many are going to open: a million 170 thousand are going to close, (…) The consequences of this health emergency cannot fall solely on companies. The government has to mobilize a rescue fund similar to that of the United States or European countries. Otherwise thousands of companies are sentenced to bankruptcy, ”said Francisco Cervantes, president of Concamin in an interview with the media after a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This will translate into the loss of jobs and millions of Mexicans who will be far from the social security that can be accessed by having a permanent job.

For now, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) has indicated that 12 million Mexicans they would have been unemployed just last April.

Specifically, it is estimated that the Economic Participation Rate in April was 47.5 percent with respect to the population aged 15 years and over, a figure 12.3 percent lower than that reported in March, which went from 57 million active people financially to 45 millions, a difference is 12 millions.

With this, the Non-Economically Active Population (PNEA), increased from 38 million to 50 million people, while underemployment rose 16.3 percent to reach 5.9 million people, compared to last May.

New schedules

With this context that could be read as contradictory, brands will, on the one hand, guarantee the health of their employees and customers, while on the other they will have to adapt to revive the economy.

With this in mind, BBVA México reported that in order for its collaborators and clients to be able to attend branches without exposing itself to large crowds, it will modify its hours of operation.

As BBVA indicated on its social networks, starting on the following Wednesday, June 10, its hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its branches located in Mexico City and the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

In the published statement, BBVA stated “this schedule will remain in this way until further notice, as long as the situation prevailing in the area, derived from the contingency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, does not change.”

