BBVA will begin on Friday to negotiate a job cut with the unions

MADRID, Apr 13 (Reuters) – BBVA will formally begin negotiations on Friday to reduce headcount in Spain in order to cope with persistently low interest rates and a shift towards online banking, it reported Tuesday in a letter to the employees.

BBVA, which has not disclosed the number of jobs likely to be affected, said the layoffs will occur both at its corporate center in Madrid and in its commercial network in Spain.

The bank, which has some 29,300 employees in Spain and some 123,000 worldwide, said it needs to cut costs in the face of increasing competition from financial technology companies offering online banking services.

In February, Spanish daily Expansión reported that BBVA was considering cutting some 3,000 jobs in its domestic market.

The CCOO union declined to comment on BBVA’s cost reduction plan.

In January, the bank’s chief executive, Onur Genc, ​​told analysts that the lender was studying possible cost reductions in low-growth areas “including a rapid restructuring program (in Spain)” in the first half of 2021.

Spanish and European banks are carrying out different strategies to cut costs, either through alliances or independently, while dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caixabank has already started negotiating with the unions to cut staff in Spain after its acquisition of the state-owned bank Bankia.

(Information by Jesús Aguado; Edited by Inti Landauro and David Goodman; Translated by Emma Pinedo)