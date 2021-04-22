BBVA wants to reduce its banking business workforce in Spain by 16%, according to the CCOO union

MADRID, Apr 22 (Reuters) – BBVA plans to cut 3,800 jobs, or 16% of the workforce of its banking business in the Spanish market, as well as close 530 offices, the union Commissions Obreras (CCOO) said on Thursday in a time when banks are adapting to a consumer shift towards online banking.

BBVA, which declined to comment, had previously said the cuts would occur both at its corporate center and throughout its retail network in Spain.

The bank has about 29,300 employees in Spain, but the measures would apply to the 23,300 staff of its banking business, as the entity had previously said.

On Tuesday, BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres told shareholders that the next restructuring plan was necessary to ensure the bank’s future sustainability.

Spanish and European banks are looking for different alternatives to reduce costs, either through alliances or independently, as they are also dealing with the effects of ultra-low interest rates and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Report by Jesús Aguado; additional report by Emma Pinedo; edited by Andrei Khalip; translated by Darío Fernández)