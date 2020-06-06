In Europe, when the Recovery Plan was approved, they have been filled with Stock markets optimism, with strong rises, especially in the banking sector.

Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, fulfilling its commitment to support economic recovery in the European Union, proposed and got a “Recovery Plan”Through which it will give access to 750,000 million in aid, distributed between subsidies and loans.

Banco Santander and BBVA rose the most, closing the last day of the week with spectacular increases, 11.35% and 9.81%. The weight of both banks in the IBEX 35 is 8.4% and 4.7%.

BBVA technical analysis according to Ichimoku

The Ichimoku indicator is a very powerful working tool that always helps to make technical decisions. In BBVA’s graph we see that, despite the strong increases in the week, which have led to the price from € 2,796 to € 3,527, representing a 26.14% rise, toa We cannot consider that in the long term their bearish situation has changed.

The first level you must pass is the kijun line, which currently stands at € 3.73, but remember that it is a line that is calculated based on what happened in the last 22 sessions of the chart, in this case based on the last 22 weeks. If either new highs or lows are reached in the next few weeks from the previous 22 weeks, kijun will move. In any case, it could act as a brake.

Later it has a very complicated area between € 4.00 and € 5.18 that will probably cost you a lot of work to pass, in which in addition to various resistances it also has the Ichimoku cloud which is also a resistance zone itself.

If the price were to overcome this area and the 200 average, the technical situation could already be considered bullish in the long term.

BBVA G1S Chart

If you look at the daily chart, Ichimoku clearly shows us the improvement. Is very importantthat the price after four days in a row rising has come out of the cloud, that it has cost him so much to go through and that if you look closely has been acting as resistance.

It is also interesting that they look at the detail that kijun between the 6th and 26th of this May has been acting as resistance. When the clouds are so wide it is very difficult to pass them.

BBVA G1D Chart

The improvement in the technical situation of the value, driven by the decisions of the President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen may be the catalyst that makes the situation of the banks improve even more.

On the other hand, the approach of the bank presidents is important, as in the case of Carlos Torres, he has managed the crisis very well from his bank.

Carlos Torres Vila, President of BBVA, recently declared that “The best way to rebuild is to minimize the amount of pandemic destruction, and banks can do it through funding and support for their clients.”

Carlos Torres Vila, participated in the South Summit virtual event dedicated to the fintech world, where he spoke of the challenges that banking and financial technologies face once the pandemic is overcome.

In this meeting he declared that: “If we want to achieve a rapid recovery, the only way is through a model of sustainable and inclusive development. Technology and data are the main ingredients, together with people, to drive the sustainable agenda. ”

BBVA was the first bank to place a covid-19 social bond for a capital of one billion euros on the market today, becoming the first private financial institution in Europe to do so.

The demand for the bonds was almost 5 billion euros, approximately five times more than the initial offer. The funds will be allocated primarily to mitigate the serious economic and social impact caused directly and indirectly by the coronavirus pandemic.

The way BBVA approaches innovation is deeply related to collaboration with startups and entrepreneurs. Today more than ever, the focus is on finding ways to create innovative solutions by collaborating with startups.

