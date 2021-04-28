BBVA rises to double digits about to publish its results

BBVA is preparing to reduce its workforce by almost 3,800 employees and close up to 530 branches throughout Spain. News, which as usual when it comes to eliminating costs, has not been badly received by the market. Investors understand that by reducing their expenses they are contributing to the financial health of the entity, something to which will be added its renewed commission policy that changes again, as it did last October.

Now he is preparing to present at the end of the week, next Friday, your first quarter results, although he could be preparing for something else. The EAE Business School professor Luis Losantos emphasizes that the job and office adjustment could fit in with the preparation even for the arrival of a corporate operation. If you remember the sale of its American assets and it has contributed 9,700 million last November. The entity has already indicated that the additional contributions from this sale will be used to reduce costs and invest in growth profitably.

In its quotation graph we see that the value has advanced about 5% so far this week with the market closed and in the month, the encouragement is positive for the value with an advance of more than 4%. In the year, therefore, it returns to recover the positive tone thanks to the gains of the week and double digit increases by 11.15%

The last to arrive is Citigroup, which has just lowered its target price on the stock to 4.95 euros per share, slightly above the highs for the year, leaving its potential in a possible 10% upward run.

From Renta 4 they point out that the keys to their results will come from two clear exponents: the weakness of the net interest income in Turkey and in Mexico. In the first case because it should mark a floor in the year, and in the second where it is expected a weak start to the year as a consequence of deleveraging carried out in the fourth quarter of last year in credit that will be reflected in the first quarter and as in the rest of the sector, net commissions down on a year-on-year level. The entity maintains the growth guide to a single digit interest margin for 2021.

The fundamental analyst at Ei María Mira tells us that both BBVA and Santander “are not expensive for PER, or for EPS growth, with a very low PEG multiple, although their ratio over book value slightly exceeds the average of their competitors. Good default rate for Santander and both entities with returns on equity above the average and better efficiency than their competitors, with the sole exception of Bankinter. We will review forecasts and recommendation after the publication of their quarterly accounts ”.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, BBVA “cedes positions with force in the short term, opening a significant downward gap that forces the price to begin to consolidate below its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, as well as the secondary rising guideline. In this sense, the price threatens the viability of the support of 4,225 / 4,224 euros, the violation of which enables an extension of the downward movement towards 3,796 / 3,736 euros per share ”.

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies present us with BBVA’s situation of consolidation in the market, with a downward revision of one point to reach 5 points out of 10 possible total scores. With long-term uptrend and positive, slow and fast positive moment. The rest, a downward trend in the medium term, medium and long-term volume that is decreasing while the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the range of amplitude, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, is increasing.

