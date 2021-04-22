BBVA proposes the dismissal of 3,798 employees and the closure of 530 branches

BBVA, headquarters in Madrid. (Photo: clavivs via Getty Images / iStockphoto)

BBVA management has proposed the dismissal of 3,798 people and the closure of 530 offices in a procedure based on productive and organizational reasons derived from the digital transformation, according to sources of the negotiation consulted by Europa Press.

The adjustment plan will be applied specifically to the central services and the branch network of BBVA SA, which has around 23,300 employees, leaving out the rest of the entity’s companies in Spain.

BBVA supports its decision in the context of profound transformation for the sector, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new digital players.

The bank considers that to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability, it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure.

