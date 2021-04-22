BBVA plans to lay off 3,800 employees in Spain and close 530 offices

The BBVA has raised this Thursday to the unions the dismissal of 3,800 employees in Spain, 16.3% of a staff of about 23,300 workers, in addition to the closure of 530 offices, 21.3% of its network, in order to gain profitability and efficiency, according to sources of the negotiation.

The bank’s management and the unions met this Tuesday to negotiate a collective dismissal that BBVA defends due to the enormous competence in the sector, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new digital actors.

At the end of 2020, BBVA had 29,330 employees in Spain, however, if workers from different bank companies who will not be affected by the adjustments are excluded, the figure remains at around 23,300, hence the 3,800 planned exits be 16%; the number of offices, on the same date, was 2,482.

Precisely this week Caixabank announced that it wants to execute the collective dismissal of 8,291 of its workers in what would be the largest record of employment regulation in the banking sector in Spain.

