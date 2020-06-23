The world is still in the process of entering the « new normal » and that implies that companies also resume activities, which will seek to reactivate their consumption of products and services. Spain It is one of the European countries that are in this stage and, among the sectors that seek to reconnect with the consumer is the financial sector, an example of this is what it is doing BBVA.

It is a campaign in which it gives recognition to all the people who have sacrificed a lot during these months of social distancing and economic crisis, but who, at the same time, today, will be the main actor for the change in the recovery will begin to walk.

An optimistic message

Among the different ravages that the coronavirus has left in Spain, there is a difficult economic situation, one that not only suffers at the government and business level, but at the first level of all countries: society.

For BBVA, people are the main actor and engine for a recoveryBecause even though there is uncertainty and efforts must be duplicated, people are the ones who will always go out to create opportunities to get ahead.

So it arises « We create opportunities among all », campaign created hand in hand with DDB and whose main mission is to « give voice to the groups that have been most affected by the coronavirus crisis: people, the self-employed and SMEs ».

In this sense, according to BBVA, the message is aimed at the generation of people who « You have the future of the country in your hands »Because they are not only the ones who fight daily for the well-being of their families, but also because they are the main protagonists of the economy that make a country grow.

“This action will help convey a positive message and joint reconstruction. It is powerful, explicit and very typical of BBVA ”, Jaime Bisbal, head of Marketing, Design, Behavioral Economics & Digital Sales Spain at BBVA said, quoted by ReasonWhy.

Spain in revival

We are talking about one of the European countries that have suffered the most from the coronavirus. Until this Tuesday, June 23, there was a record of 246 thousand 504 confirmed contagion cases, as well as 28 thousand 324 deaths caused by the virus, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Social and economic unemployment has already left a lot of havoc, according to the Spanish government, GDP is expected to fall a 9.2 percent, « While the Bank of Spain estimates a drop of between 9 and 11.6 percent, unless there is a regrowth: in this case, the coup could exceed 15 percent », according to a recent report by El País .

In this regard, it is noted that, according to a study published by the Bank of Spain, the services sector is the one that has had the greatest impact, something that Rafael Doménech, head of Economic Analysis at BBVA Research, considers to be one of the effects Collateral containment measures.

Considering this context, it will be essential for brands to inject optimism into the Spanish consumer so that they regain confidence and, gradually, regain the consumption levels registered prior to the pandemic. From creativity there have been some outstanding cases, we remember the campaign of IKEA call #I stay at home, as well as the campaign #CandoPaseTodoIsto, of Gadis, both injecting a positive message to inject that attitude into audiences.

