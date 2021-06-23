BBVA keeps pace on the Ibex… and improves its potential

BBVA is the fourth best value on the Ibex

BBVA is making good progress in the market and it does so with a good endorsement of its annual earnings, which place it as the fourth best value of the selective So far this year, a good position, which is only tarnished because Cellnex continues to exceed it in its capitalization, although the entity headed by Carlos Torres Vila has increased its market value so far this year in 8,290 million euros.

And he does it hand in hand with the good news that he brings him JP Morgan, which raises its target price to 6.8 euros per share from the previous 6.60 and therefore gives the value a potential of 25%. Although in its price, the truth is that the 6 euros per share if they are a wall more than difficult to reach, which have not even reached the maximum value in this year.

In its stock chart we see that the value has risen by almost 4% in the last 20 trading sessions, getting closer and closer, specifically by 5% closer to the highs for the year. So far this year accumulates progress, as the fourth best value of the Ibex, 32.6%.

BBVA annual price

At the moment it puts for sale its depository of 65,370 million euros, which includes from investment funds to sicavs through pension plans and that could mean about 400 million euros more for the entity and that could be closed in the second part of the year.

Bankinter considers that It is an operation that, making financial sense, draws their attention understanding that its large excess of liquidity and capital after the sale of a large part of its American assets, does not make it necessary. It seems that the big interested parties would be BNP Paribas and Cecabank. They reiterate buying the security with a PO of 5.35 euros per share.

While his president, Carlos Torres Vila, trusts, as the rest of the great Spanish businessmen point out these days, that the recovery of the economy will be above the levels of 6% and therefore it will be greater than expected. And that is more optimistic than it was, compared to a few months ago, since the economic data is being very good.

Also, the bank enter fully into the world of cryptocurrencies with his second step in that field of action. It already started as a custodian of these assets in its Swiss subsidiary and now it becomes the first bank in the eurozone to also offer the sale of bitcoin.

The technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González, does not indicate that “the direct attack on the zone of significant resistance included in the around 5,257 / 5,051 euros per share, whose overcoming is the scenario to prioritize in a context of sustained increases in time and form in the medium term, a structure that will not begin to be questioned as long as we do not witness a violation of 4.897 euros per share ”.

BBVA on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

BBVA technical analysis graph

And we finish with other variables of the technical analysis, those provided by the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, in which, in bullish mode, your expectation improves by one point, by obtaining 8.5 points of the 10 total. In negative, the volume of business and the volatility of the value, both in the long term that are decreasing and increasing, respectively.

As for the rest of the favorable indicators, the trend is upward in the medium and long term as well, the total momentum is positive, both slow and fast, the medium-term volume is increasing and decreasing for the value, the volatility in the medium term.

