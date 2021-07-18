BBVA integrates Oddo BHF’s new equity team at its headquarters

Related news

After announcing their strategic alliance last October, BBVA and Oddo BHF, the leading intermediation platform in Europe, are making progress in their collaboration in the equity business in Spain and Portugal. The Franco-German firm opens a new office at the BBVA headquarters in Madrid with an equity analysis team that will promote the monitoring of Spanish and Portuguese listed companies, and a sales team that will serve institutional investors in these countries. In total, there are seven employees in this office: five analysts and two commercials.

On its side, BBVA strengthens its Equity Capital Markets (ECM) capabilities and its added value to corporate clients.

The collaboration between BBVA and Oddo BHF will allow us to offer a “top quality analysis” of issuers in Spain and Portugal thanks to a local team of analysts with a long and proven track record at BBVA before joining Oddo BHF. The coverage will include both large listed companies in Spain and Portugal as well as a large number of mid-cap companies with less coverage in the market, up to 60 values. This analysis will enhance BBVA’s advisory and execution capabilities in the European capital market.

In addition to receiving a more complete and comprehensive service thanks to this alliance, BBVA’s corporate clients will also be able to benefit from the distribution capabilities of a leading European equity brokerage platform with access to more than 700 European and American institutional investors.

Platform with large entities

According to both entities, the union between BBVA and Oddo BHF contributes to investors having a better knowledge of companies in Spain and Portugal, favoring more efficient price formation and more objective valuations, critical for issuers to be able to access the markets in the best conditions when they need it.

“This strategic alliance with Oddo BHF allows us to reinforce our execution capacities to Spanish and Portuguese companies in Europe, consolidate our advisory capacity and become a benchmark bank for equity operations”, defends Enrique Jiménez-Herrera, global head of Banca de Investment and Finance at BBVA.

“There are already many synergies between all the partners of our equity platform, Natixis, ABN Amro, Commerzbank and BBVA, as evidenced by the conclusion of more than 40 operations in the primary equity market since the beginning of the year. We are convinced that we can further accelerate this dynamic with the incorporation of the Spanish teams “, believes Christophe Tadié, managing partner of Oddo BHF and director of Corporates & Markets.

The consolidation of this alliance with BBVA brings the number of securities integrated into the group’s equity platform and its partners to 600, with the aim of covering 700 securities by the end of the year.