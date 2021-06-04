BBVA has a potential of 34%, will it go up to seven euros?

BBVA has a potential of 34%, will it go up to 7 euros?

BBVA does not seem to intend to slow down its progress. The value is comfortably moving above 5 euros per share, around the next level and with the road ahead to do so. In fact, Deutsche Bank has raised its target price to € 7 from the previous 6.2, which gives a bullish run to the value of 34%.

In fact, in its quotation graph we observe that the value maintains its upward trend with advances of 9% in the last month and with 8 of the last 10 sessions with advances in the market, settling those 5 euros per share resumed from 20 of May. Progress that is maintained in the year and that is close to 32%.

BBVA YTD price

Of course with two OTC stones on the way. The first, an assault lost in the fight that it maintains in the North Castellana District, also known as Operation Chamartín, with its two partners in the project, Melin Properties and San José. BBVA has 75.5% of the total in this long-term macroproject, compared to 10% in San José and 14.5% that the construction company sold to the Socimi, Merlin Properties, in October 2019.

Also on the positive side it stands out the closing of the sale operation, after the approval of the FED, of its American subsidiary to PNC for 9,600 million euros, slightly higher compared to what was initially announced.

BBVA’s idea is that, in whatever percentage of the project is sold, the current validity of the purchase right of the current partners will be withdrawn from a third party. Thus, and despite the change in the bylaws that approved it before the majority of BBVA, his two partners resorted to arbitration. But since this can take more than a year and while selling the entity to a third party, what they have requested, and it seems that they have been granted, is a precautionary measure to suspend the effectiveness of the change of statutes until the arbitration is resolved .

In addition, as reported in the Information, the piece of the Tandem case related to the hiring of Villarejo from the previous leadership of the entity, is facing its final phase, while some former directors are studying requesting a new appearance to clarify the alleged involvement in the events. Something that could produce, if materialized, reputational damage for the bank.

The Investment Strategies analyst, José Antonio González, points out that, from a technical point of view, BBVA “maintains the direct attack on the significant resistance zone of around 5,257 / 5,051 euros per share, the overcoming of which is the scenario to prioritize in a context of sustained increases in time and form in the medium term, a structure that will not begin to be questioned as long as we do not witness a violation of the last rising minimum projected from 4.224 euros per share ”.

BBVA on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

BBVA technical

According to Ei, in its premium technical indicators BBVA obtains a total score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points. Negative shows the volume of business and long-term volatility for the security. The rest, positive, as in the case of the trend that, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, is positive. The total moment, slow and fast, which is positive. The volume and the medium-term range are also favorable, increasing and decreasing, respectively for BBVA.

“At current prices and with an estimated EPS for the end of 2021 of € 0.4 / share, the market pays a PER of 11.55v and adjusted for the expected EPS growth (+ 107%), the PEG ratio is placed at interesting levels, 0.11v. The market pays 0.61v its book value, compared to a historical average for the entity of 0.57v in the last three years and against a multiple of the average book value for Spanish financial entities of 0.49v, therefore, there is no discount by this multiple ”, highlights María Mira.

BBVA fundamentals

Also regarding BBVA, the fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies considers that “the value does not seem expensive, but there are no catalysts to defend a higher price. Based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation is negative for a medium / long-term investment. Action with a higher than average risk ”.

