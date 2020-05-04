Related news

The banking sector has not started the new trading month on the right foot. Spanish financial institutions are again among the most punished in the market after a few days in which the good tone had prevailed hand in hand with more than moderate business results due to the impact on accounts of the coronavirus crisis.

The truce lived by the banks that are part of the Ibex 35 Between April 27 and 29 it was truncated last Friday, with sharp falls that are expanding today and that leave the sector’s prices extremely depressed, especially among the big ones.

BBVAFor example, it falls more than 10% in the last two sessions (Friday and Monday). Its price had managed to recover 22% in the three previous days, up to 3 euros that the value had not seen since last April 9. However, the strong decline on Monday again leaves the entity below that key support.

For his part, Santander Bank managed to recover 2 euros per share last week. Figure that, in the absence of a few hours to close, it loses today with a fall of 2% which adds to the 6% that the entity left on Friday.

The falls are repeated in the rest of the entities, with losses of around 5% in Sabadell and Bankinter and 1.7% in Bankia, in a day of accelerated falls in global markets in the face of the avalanche of dire macroeconomic forecasts and the evidence that the crisis will cause a huge hole in business results this year.

For example, Credit Suisse It has been one of the first to comment on the forecasts for Banco Santander, cutting the entity’s target price again to 3.4 euros per share, although it maintains an advice of ‘overweight’.

Analysts believe that the increased cost of risk and the depreciation of emerging currencies will cause a drop in the entity’s income forecast for the next three years, from 27% growth in 2020 to 7% in 2021. Similarly In their latest report on the bank, they warn of the impact on their capital of a worsening of the quality of portfolio credit.

.