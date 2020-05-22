The BBVA bank projects that the coronavirus crisis will cause the number of poor people in Mexico to grow by 61.9% and extreme poverty by 31.2%

BBVA Mexico estimates that the country will add between 12 and 16.4 million new poor as a result of the economic crisis derived from the pandemic of COVID-19 until reaching between 58 percent and 61.9 percent of the population, a study revealed Thursday.

Based on the methodology of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), the body that measures poverty in Mexico, and the estimates of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2020, BBVA projected two scenarios.

The most positive would take place if the Mexican economy decreased by 7 percent this year, which would drag 12 million people into poverty, while another 12.3 million would suffer. poverty extreme.

In this way, the percentage of the poor population in Mexico would increase from the current 48.8 percent to 58.4 percent, while the population in extreme poverty would increase from 16.8 percent to 26.6 percent.

The most pessimistic scenario drawn by BBVA contemplates a 12 percent GDP collapse, which would add 16.4 million people in the poverty market and 18 million in extreme poverty.

This would mean going from 48.8 percent of the poor in the country to 61.9 percent and from 16.8 percent in extreme poverty to 31.2 percent.

The study calculates the poverty based on income and considers that a family is in poverty when “it cannot acquire for each member of the household one food basket plus a non-food ”, which includes expenses in education, health, clothing or public transportation.

While the extreme poverty It occurs in a family when “even spending all the income they have, they cannot buy a food basket for each member of the household.”

BBVA clarified that its calculations were based on income poverty in Mexico, which according to the most recent data is 48.8 percent, and not on multidimensional poverty, a data provided by Coneval every two years and that observes more factors than the economic income.

According to these latest figures, the country registered 52.4 million inhabitants in poverty in 2018, a figure lower than the 53.4 million in 2016 and representing 41.9 percent of the total population.

During 2019, the first full year of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the mexican economy contracted 0.1 percent, and this year most forecasts estimate falls in GDP of more than 6 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

López Obrador promised in the electoral campaign to maintain a Annual growth an average of 4 percent during the six years of his mandate, although he has been changing the discourse little by little focusing on his commitment to wealth redistribution and well-being.

With information from EFE