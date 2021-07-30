BBVA earns 1,911 million until June, compared to losses a year earlier

BBVA registered an attributable profit of 1,911 million euros during the first half of this year, compared to the losses of 1,157 million in the same period of 2020, when it made the greatest effort in allocations to face the impact of the pandemic, as reported this Friday by the entity.

According to europapress, the bank achieves this semi-annual result (701 million euros in the second quarter) ttaking into account non-recurring impacts: the Group’s business in the United States until the closing of its sale to PNC and the costs of the restructuring in Spain.

As reported by the aforementioned agency, the accounting of both the results generated by BBVA USA since the announcement of the operation in November 2020, and the closing of the sale on June 1, 2021, has generated a result net of taxes of 582 million euros, of which 302 million were included in the financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2020, and the remaining 280 million in the first half of 2021 (177 million in the first quarter and 103 in the second, respectively).

“In the second quarter of 2021 our results have evolved very positively. Our recurring attributable profit reached 1,294 million euros, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the excellent evolution of the net margin. We continue to make good progress in key areas of our strategy: we have doubled our commitment to sustainability and have achieved a historical record in attracting customers through digital channels “, highlighted the CEO of BBVA, Onur Genç.

Specifically, the agency states that, in relation to the restructuring process in Spain, whose agreement was signed with the legal representation of the workers on June 8, net costs amounting to 696 million have been recorded in the second quarter results of euros.

Thus, excluding the non-recurring impacts of the results of the sale of BBVA USA and the net costs of the restructuring plan in Spain, the entity obtained a profit of 2,327 million euros, 146% higher than that corresponding to the first half of 2020 (+ 183% at constant exchange rates).

In relation to capital, the CET1 ‘fully-loaded’ ratio stood at 14.17% as of June 30, 2021, a new level of capital that provides, according to the group, a wide strategic optionality.

In addition, the bank added that this “comfortable” capital position will allow it to increase the remuneration to its shareholders. Once the European Central Bank (ECB) has already announced the lifting of restrictions as of September 30, the entity’s intention is to resume its dividend policy consisting of a ‘pay out’ in 2021, Entirely in cash, 35-40% of the profit.