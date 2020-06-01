These are not good times for lyrics as Golpes Bajos sings us, nor for the banks. Although in the case of the financial sector it rains on wet. Negative rates and ECB considerations do not shed light at the end of the tunnel. And is that the economic crisis will be a groundhog day more than recurring for financial institutions. And among them the large ones, which look suspiciously at mergers, such as the case of BBVA and the new taxes that have to pay for the destruction of the Covid-19 and that focus on financial transactions.

Everything moves to value. The recognition of its president to the Financial Times of the adjustment of the internal objectives that inexorably have to be reviewed. And it will in the long term. Not only for this 2020 but also in 2021, where, as we have already commented on some occasions, they will paint coarse for the financial sector.

BBVA is no stranger to it. In fact already handles an exercise where the downward projections will even lead to earn only 50 million euros. And is that late payment will be the great workhorse to face, with provisions under his arm, in 2021. Something that is also reflected in the recommendations on value: among the latest, that Jefferies have cut their target price to 2 , 75 euros from the previous 3.10.

According to the graph of the value, Despite the slight rebounds, its price has not been able to go beyond of small bounces in which time and time again you are redirected to the support area from which you cannot get away.

María Mira, a fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, considers that “at current prices and based on forecasts for 2020, the market pays 0.34 times the book value, which shows a clear discount against its value (Average PVC for the Ibex 35: 1,69x). Regarding ratios on the estimation of results for the current year, PERe <8.5v (mean for the Ibex35 at 21.7x), although considering a CBA of -39% the potential for PER weakens. The risk is not negligible, there are better options in the sector.

And he adds that “based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation is neutral for a long-term investment. Action with a risk above the average “.

Investment Strategies technical analyst José Antonio Gonzalez states that “BBVA maintains its consolidation process, which we identified under the resistance area of ​​3,351 / 3,161 and the projected annual minimum support starting at 2,423 euros per share. This process enables to the simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term to flatten its slope although, for now, the technical scenario is strongly dominated by sales until we begin to appreciate a consolidation of the price above the resistance levels mentioned above. “

BBVA in daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in percentage (upper central window), MACD (lower central window) and trading volume (lower window)

The entity also wants to focus on digitization to get away from the mergers that everyone is asking for: in a world of new normality in which online transactions and card payments have grown at an exponential rate. But the hindrance of a sector that will see the consequences of the pandemic in the relapse of the crisis in 2021, mainly in consumption and delinquencies, is far from being a value that invites to buy.

