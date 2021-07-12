BBVA, CaixaBank, ING, EVO … the cards with which to save when refueling this summer

In a summer in which the vast majority of Spaniards will not leave the country for their vacations and will use the car for their trips, Refueling at a cheap gas station is not the only way to save. Carrying a card with discounts on gasoline in your wallet also helps, but there are still some who do not know if the one that their bank has given them has a bonus. Entities such as BBVA, CaixaBank, ING or EVO offer this type of product with which you can reach save up to 12% on each refueling.

According to the latest data collected from the Oil Bulletin of the European Union, the price of fuel continues its upward cycle and the accumulated increase so far this year is already close to 16%. Specifically, the average price per liter of gasoline has registered its sixth consecutive increase (+ 0.57%) to reach 1,391 euros, reaching the highest since October 2014. For its part, the price of diesel oil It also follows the same trend and this week its tenth rebound (+ 0.56%), to touch 1.253 euros per liter, at levels not seen since at least June 2019.

A rise that is more than important considering that around eight out of 10 Spanish drivers who will leave their homes to go on vacation this summer they will travel by car. An option specifically chosen by 82.5% that exceeds that of the plane (8.6%), the train (1.7%), the motorhome (1.3%), the caravan (0.4%) and the bus (0.1%), according to a survey by the RACE Drivers’ Observatory, carried out by the Real Automóvil Club de España.

With this outlook, what are the best cards with discounts on gasoline to travel by car this summer? The Repsol Máxima Card of Ibercaja offers a 2% discount on fuel at Repsol, Campsa and Petronor gas stations and, until the end of the year, a 3% savings on premium fuels. The card is free and must be associate with a bank credit card. The Repsol Más Card allows you to save up to seven cents per liter of fuel. On the one hand, it offers an immediate discount of three cents per liter on Diesel e +, Efitec 95 and Autogas and a direct saving of five cents per liter on Diesel e + 10 and Efitec 98.

In addition, the holder will obtain a bonus in the form of a fuel check equivalent to two cents per liter on all quarterly consumption if more than 250 liters are refueled every three months. Available both in credit and debit mode, It is marketed by Ibercaja, BBVA and CaixaBank. The card is free the first year, but it has an annual commission from the second year that varies depending on the bank, although some discount it if a minimum consumption is made, as reported by the financial comparator HelpMyCash.

Another alternative to save at Repsol group service stations is download the Waylet app, an application to which you can link a credit, debit or prepaid card to pay with your mobile. With the welcome promotion you can accumulate up to three cents of balance in the Waylet account for each liter of fuel during the first six months when paying with the app.

Drivers who pay for their purchases at Repsol, Campsa and Petronor gas stations with the El Corte Inglés card each quarter they will receive a voucher equivalent to 4% of the amount spent when refueling with a maximum of 60 euros. The check can be used at El Corte Inglés, Hipercor, SuperCor or Sfera. The card has no issuance or maintenance costs.

On the other hand, the free Galp Solution credit card issued by Cetelem allows you to save 8% when refueling with the deferred payment method and 4% if paid at the end of the month without interest at the service stations of the Portuguese oil company , with a maximum bonus of 40 euros per month.

Abanca allows its customers to save 2% when paying with a debit card at Galp gas stations (with no amount limit) or 4% or 5% when using a credit card (in this case the discount is applied to a maximum expense of 600 euros per month). EVO Bank, for its part, returns 2% of the amount spent with your Smart card without limit in the customer’s account. This card has no fees. The debit and credit cards of ING without issuance or maintenance fees, they return 3% of the amount spent in Galp and Shell with no quantity limit.

On the other hand, you can save 4% when refueling at Galp, Shell and Disa when paying with the twyp app. Although the app has been developed by ING, it can be used by clients of any bank. The clients of the orange bank will receive the credit in their ING account, while the rest will receive the bonus on the card they have associated with the app.

The credit card Pass allows you to save 4% at Cepsa service stations and 8% at Carrefour gas stations. The bonus will be accumulated in a savings check that can be redeemed at Carrefour stores. The card is free and does not require changing banks. The Mastercard Porque Tú Vuelves credit card, issued by WiZink, allows you to save up to 6% at Cepsa: 3% in the form of points at the time of payment and an extra 3% per month if purchases outside the gas stations exceed 300 euros. It has no annual fees and does not oblige the customer to open an account at a new bank.

With the Visa Mi BP credit card, savings will be up to 12% if paid in installments and up to 9% if used with payment at the end of the month. The card It has no issuance or maintenance commission and you don’t need to change banks or open a new account to apply.